Onamia School Board met Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King Junior holiday on the usual board meeting date of Monday, Jan. 17. Although there was a quorum, board member Ben Husom was there virtually on a video chat.
Superintendent’s report
Superintendent JJ Vold started off his report hoping everyone had a relaxing and wonderful holiday break. He announced Kat Perkins from The Voice will be performing two shows on Friday, Jan. 21. Vold said, “We are working on safety and protocols as a team all week for this event.”
“We have finished up both teacher and AFSCME negotiations, and the teacher contract is on the agenda for approval tonight. We had great experiences and really great two-way conversations at negotiations, and we thank everyone involved on both negotiations’ committees. I thought the process was productive, fair, and a good experience for all involved. Thank you to both committees,” Vold said.
Onamia has met with Grant at the Institute for Environmental Assessment and have reviewed their safety protocols as well as preparing for the new OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) standards.
They also talked about some new safety equipment that they are looking at for the wood shop.
Good news on the recent audit, Vold said. “We have wrapped up our audit with the presentation and approval last month, and we are heading in the right direction fiscally as a school district.”
Onamia will be working hard these final three months in preparation for the MCA (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment) and ACT (American College Testing) testing as well as graduation, which is set for Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. They also have a lot of credit recovery going on in the district and are hoping to add more staff support at the ALC (Area Learning Centers) to help with graduation.
On the subject of distance learning, Vold said, “We are preparing the best we can for any event of any sort of distance learning. We hope to not have to go to distance learning, but we need to be prepared just in case, as we just never know and always need to be prepared.”
Vold wrapped up with an update on the many improvement projects going on at the school. “We have new LED lights, new playgrounds scheduled for this spring, new classroom door locks coming soon, and some new key fobs. The new Westcliff building (concessions) is to start construction in spring or summer, and the new equipment for the high school weight room and Lions Gym should be arriving soon.”
Second semester started Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Activities update
Activities director Jason Leonard submitted his report for the board as follows and was presented by Vold. The boys’ basketball team had an awesome experience at the Target Center last Friday, Jan. 14, as they competed against the Braham Bombers. The boys will play Ogilvie and Rush City on the road.
The girls will have a busy schedule this week playing Swanville at home Tuesday, Ogilvie home on Thursday, (matinee game) and then to Rush City on Friday, Jan. 21, for a double header.
Junior High Speech has had two meets already this season. The speech team will travel to Rush City this week on Thursday. Varsity Speech is underway with practices for the next couple of weeks as they prepare for their first meet. That meet will be scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Francis High School.
One Act Play will be gearing up for their public performance on Friday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Isle High School, then will travel to Pine City for Subsections on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Saturday, Jan. 15, the all-conference honors band and choir students traveled to Pine City for the annual all-conference festival. The students worked all day in large group rehearsals and sectionals and then performed a concert for the public in the evening. They also traveled to Braham.
Junior high girls’ basketball is on the tail end of their season as they have three games left which are all home games. The boys will go to Ogilvie, East Central and then have a home game against Crosby.
Thursday, Jan. 13, the Raiders Wrestling team competed against Rush City/Braham and Staples Motley in a triangular at Isle High School. Next, the Raiders travel to Walker-Hackensack for a quad and then to Mora on Thursday.
