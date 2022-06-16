The originally scheduled Onamia school board meeting on the usual third Monday of the month on May 23 was rescheduled to the following Monday, May 30.
Several teachers showed up for the meeting. This was the last meeting to be held during the actual school year.
Chairman Virgil Wind kicked off the meeting with the Pledge and after approving the agenda and previous minutes, moved on to the Raiders Recognition award. This month went to Dana Monson, an 11-year paraprofessional in the Indian education program who will be leaving.
Superintendent JJ Vold said, “Dana has a great relationship with the students, and they look up to him and rely on him. Dana was recognized at the American Indian graduation banquet on May 11, students read a very moving tribute to Dana thanking him for all he had done to help them graduate and was given a standing ovation. Thank you, Dana, for your service.” He was not present but was given a round of applause.
Open Forum
The open forum and visitor communication portion of the meeting was next; there were two people that wanted to speak. First Char Blomer from Onamia Academy invited the board, the administration, and the public to their graduation on June 3 at 1 in the gym at Onamia Academy. Two students will be graduating.
Next was long time social studies teacher and union representative Larry Laughery.
Laughery spoke about the many accolades Onamia school has celebrated recently, and the difficulty of the last few years. Laughery quoted some attrition rates of teachers in recent years due to the pandemic. He also spoke of the volatility of social media and the impact it can have on students and teachers as things can be said that are unsubstantiated and create undo situations at the school.
“We can’t allow us to listen to a select few over the internet,” he said. “To attack anyone online, I think would be awful. On behalf of the union, we just want you to look at the picture clearly. We can’t have people in the public bad-mouthing teachers. We can’t afford to lose teachers because we can’t replace them.” He closed by saying “Let’s all support each other, we are one group, school board, administration, teachers.” The board thanked him.
Julia Gray then gave a presentation on the alternative learning class and credit recovery for students trying to make up credits to graduate on time. Both programs showed to be moving in positive directions.
Vold gave a quick recap of the recent finance and facilities report that covered facilities updates like the new playground equipment, and the gym renovations for the new Raiders logos and such. Also, a re-negotiation of the lease terms for Onamia Academy with Nexus is also underway, as well as budget and staffing updates.
Superintendent’s report
Chairman Wind moved on to the superintendent’s report. Vold gave special congratulations to Sarah Lancaster for being chosen as the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, saying what a great honor it is for Sarah and the school. There was an assembly Monday, May 23, at the school to recognize her for this amazing accomplishment and to celebrate as a school as well. Vold said Lancaster will also be speaking at graduation as well.
Vold noted they celebrated Teacher Appreciation week May 2-6, and said, “Thank you so much to our amazing teachers at Onamia Schools and for all you do, you have our full support at Onamia Schools.”
Onamia schools celebrated Lunch Hero Day on May 6. Vold said thank you to the lunch staff at Onamia.
Vold also thanked Molly Saboo and Aiyanna Mitchell for serving as student board members this year. “Thank you very much for your service,” Vold said. A round of applause was given.
“As you can imagine, May is always the busiest month of the school year. There are a lot of different things going on ranging from field trips, class trips, spring sports, makeup games, concerts, events, and much more,” Vold said. “We also had the Carnival on May 19, the Mall Rats on May 20, trips to the zoo, Kathio, senior trip, a picnic, and things only pick up from here.”
The super mileage team went to Brainerd International Raceway and placed 4th and 5th in the two respective divisions, and Onamia placed 6th overall in the state. “Great work to Mr. Kohl and our students on the Super Mileage team,” Vold added.
The second Tribal Consultations meeting at the Government Center was on May 2. “Special thank you to our local Indian Education Parent Committee and our Tribal Leadership for the collaboration and a great day together,” Vold said.
The annual Pow Wow was held on May 13. “The Pow Wow was an excellent turnout and a very, very special and great afternoon at Onamia Schools,” Vold said.
The American Indian graduation banquet was held on May 11. “The evening was amazing, and we have a record number of 20 American Indian students graduating at OHS this spring. The banquet was an amazing celebration for our students and families.”
Vold closed by noting the new summer academics, sports, and activities programs are starting soon. The band and flagline went to Valleyfair on June 8, and the senior banners are up on Main Street in town. The last day of school was June 2 and graduation for the Class of 2022 was June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.