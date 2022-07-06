The June meeting of the Onamia school board was rescheduled from June 20 to June 27 due to the newly enacted Federal holiday “Juneteenth.”
The meeting kick off was preceded with some humorous stories by Chairman Virgil Wind. After dispensing with the usual agenda and previous minutes, the June Raider Recognition award was awarded to Food Service Manager Renee Dormanen. She has been in that position for four years now. Dormanen is moving out of state and on to other opportunities. Superintendent JJ Vold said, “Thank you for your service and we wish her the very best.” She was not present to receive the award.
There were no visitor communications at this meeting, so it was on to the various reports.
Superintendent JJ Vold talked about the finance and facilities committee meeting, touching on the most important part, which was the budget for 2023 that was on the night’s agenda for approval. Vold said, “We’re in good shape going into the new year carrying about a 10% percent overage.” He also touched on some staffing logistics.
Next Vold gave the superintendent’s report and said, “We had a wonderful graduation ceremony at OHS, and a special congratulations again to the class of 2022.”
The top focus this June and July is to fill the remaining positions with the best candidates possible for Onamia Schools. Vold said, “We will be working on revamping and improving our school district website throughout July and August as well.”
“Our amazing OHS marching band performed at Valley Fair and Onamia Days in June,” he said. Vold also gave a special congratulations to Svea Carlson for making the State Track Meet. “I’d also like to say a special congratulations to Katie Hermel for being named the 2022 Onamia Education Teacher of the Year.”
Mid-State (a behavioral co-op facility in Little Falls) has a new Executive Director, Lisa Darveaux, and Vold said Onamia is looking forward to working with her in her new role. Vold gave a special thank you to outgoing employees Jeff Walz, Cyndy Rudolph, Renee Dormanen, and Dana Munson, and their “Amazing service to Onamia Schools” and said they will all be missed and wished them the very best.
Onamia had their annual picnic on the last day of school for the seniors and Vold said, “We had a really special day together with students and staff.” The administrative team is also working on a few important things to focus on, and a few initiatives for the upcoming school year. Vold said, “We have our FY23 budget on the agenda for your approval tonight.”
Vold gave the PreK-8 principal report for outgoing principal Lisa DeMars who is returning to Aitkin schools to take on the high school principal position. DeMars said in the report, “I want to thank you all for the opportunity to be the elementary principal for the last 4 years. It has been very rewarding, and I will miss the students, staff, families and our district very much.”
Vold continued with his report: Summer school programming is underway for grades PreK-2. There are 20 students attending the program which runs Monday through Thursday for two weeks in June and two weeks in July. Field trips are planned for each Thursday in June and July.
Field trips are to the Milaca Splash pad, Kathio State Park, Safari North Zoo and Mora Community Park/Dairy Queen. Onamia continues to work on hiring staff in the elementary for the 2022-23 school year. The Summer Meal Program runs Mondays and Wednesdays in June from 9-11 a.m., kids 18 and under get free breakfast and lunch and do not need to register.
Onamia celebrated retiree Jeff Walz on June 3, and Dana Munson and Cyndy Rudolph on June 22. Onamia congratulates them and wishes them all the best. The elementary and high school media centers will be open in June and July on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 - 11 a.m. to promote reading. Around 300 people attended the school-wide carnival in May, and everyone had a good time. DeMars added, “Thank you to all the volunteers that helped make this successful.”
Vold read the 7-12 assistant principal’s report for Karn Dols. Vold reported: Graduation was held on June 3 with a parade afterwards. “It was a wonderful evening,” Dols gave a special thank you to guidance counselor Brady Hermel for “all the planning and hard work he put into the event.”
Vold said senior banners are available for students to have later. Seniors also went on a class trip on May 26 to Valleyfair and Dols congratulated the class of 2022. There continues to be an open position at the high school for a business teacher. Sixth graders got a tour of the high school and met their seventh-grade teachers during the last week of school. Onamia is also planning on having a seventh-grade orientation on open house night Thursday, Sept. 1.
Credit recovery at the Rolf Olsen Center began on June 6 for all students, and the final week (June 20- 23) was for seniors only to complete their credits. Students in the marching band and flagline were able to perform at Valleyfair on June 8. The marching band also participated in the Onamia Days parade on June 12.
Onamia is planning some back-to-school workshops and new teacher training. In her report, Dols congratulated high school special education teacher Katie Hermel, who was named by her colleagues as the Teacher of the Year with Education Minnesota-Onamia and added in her report that “It was very well deserved.”
Many summer activities began on June 13, including Indigenous Arts and Culture Camp, Summer Quest, Speed and Strength, Sports Camp, basketball and volleyball practices. The custodial staff is hard at work waxing floors and cleaning our classrooms and buildings. Dols added “We appreciate their hard work.” Dols added a message to outgoing DeMars and said, “Lisa, you will be greatly missed. We all wish you well in your future endeavors.”
See further articles for other details from the board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.