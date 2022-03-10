Superintendent JJ Vold presented Activities Director Jason Leonard’s report at the regular school board meeting held on March 1.
The varsity boys and girls basketball programs are wrapping up their regular seasons. Once the regular season is over, the section seedings will come out and will determine who they will play, and when, in the first round.
A couple of weeks ago the Special Olympics team enjoyed a great time at Camp Confidence on East Gull Lake. It was Camp Confidence’s Winter Wonder Week, where Onamia students got to enjoy snowshoeing, sled dog rides, snowmobile rides and tubing. This week the team will travel to Staples-Motley High School for the Special Olympics basketball competition.
Mille Lacs Raider Wrestling has had a very successful year as they entered the Great River Conference wrestling meet. The Raiders are already dual champions. At the GRC wrestling tournament (held at Onamia High School), the Raiders captured the team championship.
Zach Remer was the lone champion at 113 pounds. The Raiders went to Walker on February 19 for team sections and then the following week to Cass-Lake Bena for the individual championship which took place on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Raiders varsity speech team hosted a speech meet at Onamia High School. The speech team placed second overall. Arianna Cash-Hemin placed fifth in prose, Izzy Cerrillo placed fourth in extemporaneous reading, Jennifer Dickson placed third in storytelling and Svea Carlson placed fifth in drama.
Onamia teacher and coach Jeff Walz accomplished a coaching milestone as the junior high girls basketball season came to a close a few weeks back. With the conclusion of the season, Jeff is in elite company as he coached his 100th season. To put that in perspective, that’s roughly 33 - 34 years in a row of coaching three or more sports and is quite an accomplishment
The Lions gym members are in for a change for the good. On Tuesday, Feb. 22 new flooring was installed both upstairs and downstairs, then on March 1, 2 and 3 the new equipment was scheduled to begin arriving.
Activities keeping students busy
One-act play wrapped up its season on Jan. 29 as it competed at subsections in Pine City. The one-act play cast also put on an outstanding public performance the night before at Isle High School.
On Wednesday, February 2, the Onamia jazz ensemble performed at the Two Rivers Jazz Festival in Braham. The group also had the opportunity to participate in clinics with Dr. Scott Agster and other faculty from Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
The all-conference honors jazz ensemble performed at this event as well. Receiving all-conference honors in jazz this year were Ashley Rogers, Noah Jacobson, Isabelle Wickham, Abby Biniek, Eric Dickson, and Svea Carlson.
On Feb. 15, 14 Onamia high music students traveled to Milaca high school to compete in the section 5A solo and small ensemble contest. These students performed solos, duets, and quartets for three judges.
Earning excellent ratings for their work were Svea Carlson, Jayenissa Mitchell, Layne Nelson, Kyleigh Auna Graves, Alaiysha Nickaboine, Zoe Brandon and Brooklyn Orazem.
Earning superior ratings (the highest rating possible) were Jennifer Dickson, Kaylee Sasker, Brooklyn Orazem, Ashley Rogers, Jayenissa Mitchell, Isabelle Wickham, Abby Biniek, Eric Dickson and Molly Saboo.
March is Music in Our Schools Month. The Onamia jazz band performed at the Braham Big Band Extravaganza on Saturday, March 5, the senior high concert band and choir travel to Rush City to participate in large group contest on Wednesday, March 9, and the middle school and high school bands and choirs will be performing a “Music in Our Schools Month” concert on Friday, March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.