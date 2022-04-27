Onamia High School activities director Jason Leonard gave his report at the Onamia school board meeting on Monday, April 18.
The report started with the speech team, Leonard said, “Congratulations to the speech team on such a great season! The Mille Lacs Raiders speech team are the 2022 Great River Conference champions, and they placed 2nd in subsections and will now be sending two speakers to the state tournament. Best of luck to Noah Jacobson and Jennifer Dickson as they compete on Saturday, April 23, at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.”
“The speechers are led by the incredibly dedicated, committed, and excellent coaching staff of Alicia Laughery and Jessica Patterson, and a special shout out to those representing Onamia at the state speech meet this weekend. Way to go speechers!” He said.
Leonard listed out the upcoming events:
Varsity baseball: The Raiders baseball team finally got a game this spring as they beat St. John’s Prep last week 20-3. The Raiders will look forward to getting back on field as they are scheduled to play 3 games and a tournament this week.
Varsity softball: The lady Raiders softball team is off to a hot start picking up wins against Braham 6-0 and over Rush City 3-2. The lady Raiders will be back at it this week (hopefully) with 4 games.
Varsity track: Track season has also been bitten by the weather this year, with cold temps, snow, rain and wind. The lady Raiders still have been putting in the work with indoor practices. This week pending weather, they will travel to Hinckley-Finlayson twice.
Varsity golf: Varsity golf has one meet under their belt. They participated in a golf scramble at Pine City the week before last. The golf team like others have been putting in the hours practicing indoors until the weather permits.
Pep band: The pep band will be busy the next few months. On Sunday, April 24, they traveled to Braham high school for the big band extravaganza. The elementary concert will be on Wednesday, May 11, and the junior/senior high concert will take place on Wednesday, May 18. The band will also be performing at Valley fair on Wednesday, June 8, and then finish up with a performance during Onamia Days on Sunday, June 12.
Flagline: Nicole True started flagline practice last week. Eleven students are part of the 2022 flagline team for marching band, five are returning members and six are new. Of the new members, four of them are seventh graders. With the new mascot and name change, they ordered a new marching band banner that says Raiders Marching Band which features a red background with music notes and flags with black, white, and gold border lines. So far, all team members are doing really well and look forward to the remainder of the season, Leonard concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.