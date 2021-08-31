The Onamia School Board met on Monday, Aug. 16 to outline the back to school plan. Onamia is the only school in the district that is going to offer the distance learning option. Superintendent JJ Vold said, “We have created a distance learning option for K-12 students for the 2021-’22 school year for those families that choose this option.”
Last year there were 140 students that chose that option. In regards to why they decided to make the option available, Vold said, “The safety of our students and staff are at the forefront of our planning.” Face masks will be recommended but not mandatory as well.
New teacher orientation will be the week of August 23, and all staff will be back the week of August 30. Vold said, “We are close to being fully staffed and are just ironing out the details on a few remaining positions district-wide. We also have been working very hard with finance meetings, policy meetings and negotiations for both the teachers union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and really putting in the work this summer. We are really excited for the new school year.”
Vold also said Onamia High School will be “doubling down on math resources and training for the new school year.” Onamia will be adopting “Bridges” as the math curriculum as Vold said it’s a better fit for the MCA (Math, reading and science) test.
Onamia High School has a new advisory time set for this school year; it will be from 2:50 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. daily and will give students and staff a chance to check in and connect with advisors.
Nurse Katie Geyer is returning as the COVID coordinator for another year, and the school has worked through the return to school safety plan and held a work session about the plan. The plan is posted on the school district’s website at https://www.onamia.k12.mn.us/sites/onamia.k12.mn.us/files/files/Private_User/dhoffman/2021-2022%20In-person%20Learning%20Plan.pdf. Vold said, “We will be sure to inform the school community of any changes and other updates to the plan as we go.”
Onamia Schools has a number of projects starting including upgraded LED lights in the gym, foyer and shop, as well as a revamping of the concessions building (Westcliff) between the football/track field and the baseball diamond.
Onamia’s Open House will have some extra “surprises” and will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Mille Lacs Raiders talk
The first Mille Lacs Raiders fall sports meeting was held at Isle High School on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Vold said, “It was a really good turn out of parents and student-athletes, all in attendance started on their athletic-paperwork, met coaches and received their game practice and schedules.”
Youth Football Coaches, Jason Runyan and Jim Henrickson, met with parents and players for the youth football meeting that was held Thursday, Aug. 12. Equipment hand out will be on Aug. 23 with the first practice on Aug 24. Fall sports official practices started on Monday, Aug. 16 for all fall sport programs.
Volleyball and football will start practice at Onamia High School, and cross country will practice around the City of Onamia and Kathio State Park. First Competition/Scrimmage in Volleyball hosted a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 20 at Onamia High School. The Raiders volleyball team will travel to Aitkin on Thursday, Sept. 2 for their first match.
Football will travel to Rush City on Saturday, Aug. 28 for a football scrimmage, and then will open up on the road at Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, Sept. 2 for their first football game. The first Cross Country meet will be at Princeton on Thursday, Sept. 2 as well.
As far as preliminary numbers: Football has approximately 28 9th-12th grade players and are expecting more. Volleyball has had a great turn out with more than 30 players.
