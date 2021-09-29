The Onamia school board met for their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 20. Chair Virgil Wind kicked off the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and proceeded from there. After approving the agenda and the previous minutes, Kindergarten teacher MaKenzie Raiber was presented with the Raider Recognition award.
An open forum for any visitors was then held. One person stepped forward and asked that the school come out with a mask mandate. Chair Wind, speaking for the board, said they would take it under advisement and discuss at a later date.
Superintendent JJ Vold gave his report addressing the recent death of senior Cayden Eagle. Vold said, “We so sadly lost senior student Cayden Eagle to a car accident. Cayden was truly one of the best people that ever walked our hallways here at Onamia Schools. He was such a great person; he was a brother, a son, a student, an athlete, a classmate and friend to so many, and Cayden is so dearly missed by all of us. We miss you Cayden and the Panther/Raider family will always remember you.”
The students led some events on Friday, Sept. 24 after school to remember Eagle, and a special tribute was done at the football game on Friday, Sept 24 in memory of Eagle as well.
The week of Sept 20 was also homecoming week. The new Raiders teams and programs are starting to take shape. Onamia School had a bonfire, several home games/matches, theme days, a dance, and more for homecoming week.
Vold announced the open house on Wednesday, Sept, 1 was a success for all grade levels and that Onamia is in the third week of school now. The pandemic was addressed and Vold said, “We are doing our very best to mitigate COVID cases in the building, and we have all safety protocols in place to keep our students and staff and families safe. It is very good that we have our COVID Coordinator, Katie Geyer, back for another year as we couldn’t do this without her.”
Vold also said Onamia is fully staffed at this point and have gotten creative and shuffled some staff to fulfill their needs in the district including the online distance teaching option for students and more.
After a few more reports, Katie Meyer, Onamia COVID coordinator gave a report that turned into a lengthy, yet very interesting discussion. Meyer stated that Onamia School has had 14 positive cases so far this school year, some of which were from the first day or two of the school year, which likely stemmed from summer break. Stemming from those cases, a total of 50 students and/or staff have been quarantined depending on who had direct exposure to the positive case in question. The majority of the quarantined students were over 12 years old. Currently, there are 38 people out of school and in quarantine at home. Onamia has 725 people total in the building, which includes 180 staff members. Of that total, 244 are elementary students under 12 years old.
The discussion then turned to masking. Talking ballpark numbers, there are approximately 30% of the 7-12 graders that currently wear masks in school. The elementary (under 12 years old) was closer to 10%. Discussion turned to prevention and all agreed that taking the students’ temperatures prior to entering the school would help in the prevention of the spreading of the virus.
So far approximately 50% of the positive cases exhibited a fever as one of the symptoms. All agreed that to even stop 50% of the possible positive cases from walking into the building by taking their temperature prior would be a win.
Last year, the students’ temperatures were taken before they got on the bus. This ran into issues with the weather, as the students’ temperatures varied depending on the clothing they were wearing and how hot they had become because of it.
Talk turned to a scanning type device to use as students entered the building. All agreed safety of the staff and students was at the forefront of decision making. The topic will be discussed further in an upcoming work session.
