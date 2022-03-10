Onamia School Board had its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after being postponed on Feb. 22 due to the mega snowstorm (it was originally to be Feb. 21, but that was Presidents Day).
Chairman Virgil Wind kicked off the meeting and after approval of the agenda and previous minutes, Superintendent JJ Vold stated that Sno Daze will be this week and “We are excited for the fun, theme days, games, events, school spirit, and more”.
Vold said things were going well at the school and there are a number of events on the horizon including: MCA/ACT testing, Wolf Ridge for the seventh graders, some other field trips, and spring break. New this year, students will have the entire week of March 21 - 25 off.
“We have been fortunate to be able to stay in-person learning all year so far, and we also have been fortunate to have very few weather late starts or weather closures so far, so that is good news as well,” Vold said.
Onamia Schools hosted the Great River Conference wrestling meet, as well as another very successful speech meet recently. “There were multiple schools here at Onamia for these two major events and it’s always great to host,” Vold added.
A couple other things that recently took place at the school were: parent-teacher conferences the evenings of Feb. 24 and March 1, and celebrating and honoring Black History Month in February. “We had ‘I love to read month’ with an Olympics theme in February as well,” he said.
As spring approaches, Vold said there will be concerts, more field trips and then graduation. “We are looking to be back in the gym this year for graduation at this time.” Counselor Brady Hermel, along with student advisors Aiyanna Mitchell and Molly Saboo, will be talking with the seniors about this and getting input before making the final decision.
Vold said prom is in process and is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, and will be held at Izatys Resort. He also said the 2022-23 school calendar will be on the March board agenda for approval.
Vold also noted that the CDC has announced that effective Feb. 25, they no longer required wearing masks on school buses or school vans. He said, “Onamia Schools will follow the CDC guidance and no longer be requiring the wearing of masks on school buses or school vans effective March 1. Masks will be optional on school buses or school vans until further notice.”
