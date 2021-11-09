Chairman Virgil Wind called the meeting to order at 6:00 sharp and welcomed the numerous people from the public that were attending the meeting. After dispensing with the preliminaries, the first order of business was the Raider Recognition for the month of October. Karn Dols, dean of students, presented third year High School Math Teacher Brook Jahnke with the award.
Next up were the reports from the various faculties and Onamia School Superintendent JJ Vold kicked that off. Vold said, “Homecoming was a great success. We had volleyball and football wins all week, fun games and events for the kids, theme days, and overall, it was a great week ending with a great Friday night football game to end the week.”
He congratulated Molly Saboo and Aiyanna Mitchell for being selected to serve as student board member representatives for the 2020-’21 school year. “Both Molly and Aiyanna will do an amazing job representing the students; thank you to Molly and Aiyanna for serving.”
He then announced there has been approval of the two new playgrounds in front and in back of the school. The project will be completed in 2022.
Onamia School is currently working on the Lions Gym equipment renovation project as well, which is also a newly approved project and in the works. Vold then noted they have updated the school safety plan at the October work session.
Also in the works are updating the foyer and the gym with LED lighting. “The shop is already done, we’re just waiting on lightbulbs for the gym and the foyer.” Vold said.
Fall sports are nearing playoff time. Vold wished all the Raider student-athletes and activities programs a great playoff run. Noting “We are excited for the new Raiders winter activities to start soon as well.”
Speaking of winter, Vold noted, “We are all set up and prepared for potential snow days and late starts communication.” Vold and guidance counselor, Brady Hermel, are working on getting The Voice runner up Kat Perkins to return this year with a special motivational message for the kids, and to perform her music as well. Vold also announced the seventh annual talent show will be held in November.
COVID-19 specialist, Katie Geyer, will be leading the health and wellness committee for initiatives throughout the school year.
Vold then mentioned he’d like to start “school board theme months” in November and for the rest of the school year and was open to any thoughts or ideas.
Vocal and music teacher, Susan Thomas, announced the musical production of a murder mystery called “The lucky stiff” will take place November 11,12 and 13 with the dinner show being on Thursday, Nov. 11. “The students have been working really hard since the second week of school,’’ Thomas noted.
Vold also added that the new Isle/Onamia combined pep band is up and running and has performed at five home events thus far in both Onamia and Isle. He said, “There was a good deal of planning and problem solving involved in the logistics of rehearsing students separately in two different buildings. Students of both schools have done a great job of working together with one another and both music directors”.
The new Raider theme song “Raider Pride” was debuted recently at a volleyball game. Andy Nelson is the composer.
Vold finished the report noting on Sunday, Oct. 17, the music department took 45 students to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre to enjoy a dinner and a production of The Music Man. “The kids had a great time and learned a lot of things like how to tip wait staff appropriately. Everyone also got some inspiration for the upcoming musical performances at the school. Vold thanked all involved for volunteering their time on a Sunday.
