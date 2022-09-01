College education: BA Art Education with ceramic focus from Winona State, MA Educational Leadership from St. Mary’s
Hometown: Roseville
Looking forward to: I’m excited to meet the students. I know there is a LOT of talent among their families. I look forward to connecting with other artists.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy hanging out with my son. Most of my hobbies are art related. I work in most media, but tend to lean toward ceramics. I also enjoy being outside, and quietly exploring the woods and waters. I also enjoy going to small music events.
New teachers at Onamia school - scroll for individual bio's.
Subject/grade: PreK
Experience: Duluth
College education: There’s been a lot of it! most recently St. Scholastica
Hometown: Superior, Wisc.
Looking forward to: Getting to know the community inside and out of the school
Hobbies/interests: I’ve played violin for 18 years and have recently picked up quilting.
Subject/grade: Elementary School Interventionist
Experience: Mora In-School Suspension Supervisor
College education: Masters in Organizational Development and Leadership, University of the Rockies
Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
Looking forward to: Working with new students.
Hobbies/interests: Hobby farming
Subject/grade: Art, pre-K through 6th grade
Experience: Aurora and Mora
Subject/grade: Science - fifth & sixth grade, assistant football and wrestling coach
Experience: Cass Lake-Bena
College education: Bachelor’s degree from BSU, working on Master’s degree from SMSU
Hometown: Cass Lake
Looking forward to: Being part of a new community! I hope to build up the academic abilities of my students and to promote participation in extra curricular activities and athletics.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
