The Onamia School Board met on Monday, July 19. Superintendent JJ Vold gave the superintendent’s report which included an update from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) regarding the most recent distance learning guidelines.
It will be up to the school to determine their plan for the 2021-22 school year that is slated to begin Tuesday, Sept. 7. The current plan is the same as last year which ended up with in-person learning and the option for distance learning as well. A team planning meeting was held on Tuesday, July 20 in which the main focus of the meeting was the Onamia Return to School Safety Plan.
The school board is working closely with the Raiders Leadership Committee and communicating almost daily. A leadership meeting took place on Thursday, July 22 as they continued to hash out the details of the ensuing co-op.
The tentative plan is to hold the practices at whichever school is hosting the next game. Bussing for all players to and from that school will be provided. Vold stated, “The Raiders fall sports and activities will be getting started in less than a month.”
Surveys have gone out to families regarding the upcoming school year, and the results are being analyzed and will be shared at the board’s next work session to be held on August 2 at 6:00 p.m. Vold added, “We are also working on any remaining summer hires and getting fully prepared for the start of the new school year.”
Vold announced they have fixed the key fob situation at the Lions Gym and can now issue members new key fobs to access the gym between 5 a.m. - 11p.m. daily.
Karn Dols has taken the position of assistant high school principal.. Dols was previously the dean of students in the high school.
“We are really looking forward to the new school year, with new beginnings, and a new era of the Raiders,” stated Vold. “This is going to be an exciting school year for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.