OSB band trip.jpg

Pack your bags!

A trip to St. Louis and Kansas City is being planned for Onamia choir and band students this school year. Added bonus, the weather should be nicer in Missouri than in Minnesota in March! Music teachers Jennifer Van Reese and Susan Thomas (above), hope to make a trip happen every two years in the future.

 Photo by Erik Jacobson

Music teachers Jennifer Van Reese and Susan Thomas gave a presentation to the Onamia school board at the Oct. 17 meeting. Van Reese kicked off the presentation, noting that the overnight band/choir trip was on the consent agenda that evening to be voted on. Van Reese said, “We are looking at taking our band and choir to Missouri this year. The dates are March 13-17, 2023.” They will coincidentally be leaving on Van Reese’s birthday and coming back on Saint Patrick’s Day.

The band and choir students will be going to both Kansas City and St. Louis. “These are both cities that I’ve been to many times, so this is my favorite itinerary that I’ve ever done because I can make some personal recommendations on the places to go.” Van Reese added, “We do have a 20-year tradition of bringing our band and choir on a trip every other year, and unfortunately, that got disrupted due to COVID, so it’s actually been four years since we went to New Orleans in 2019. So if we don’t take a trip this year, this will be the first time a group of seniors will graduate without going on a trip. It’s really important to us to make this happen this school year.”

