A trip to St. Louis and Kansas City is being planned for Onamia choir and band students this school year. Added bonus, the weather should be nicer in Missouri than in Minnesota in March! Music teachers Jennifer Van Reese and Susan Thomas (above), hope to make a trip happen every two years in the future.
Music teachers Jennifer Van Reese and Susan Thomas gave a presentation to the Onamia school board at the Oct. 17 meeting. Van Reese kicked off the presentation, noting that the overnight band/choir trip was on the consent agenda that evening to be voted on. Van Reese said, “We are looking at taking our band and choir to Missouri this year. The dates are March 13-17, 2023.” They will coincidentally be leaving on Van Reese’s birthday and coming back on Saint Patrick’s Day.
The band and choir students will be going to both Kansas City and St. Louis. “These are both cities that I’ve been to many times, so this is my favorite itinerary that I’ve ever done because I can make some personal recommendations on the places to go.” Van Reese added, “We do have a 20-year tradition of bringing our band and choir on a trip every other year, and unfortunately, that got disrupted due to COVID, so it’s actually been four years since we went to New Orleans in 2019. So if we don’t take a trip this year, this will be the first time a group of seniors will graduate without going on a trip. It’s really important to us to make this happen this school year.”
Currently there are 38 students who have signed up. The total cost of the trip is $1,050 per student. There was an informational meeting for the parents held back in September. Van Reese added that she has been working with the travel agency, Sunshine Travel, for over 20 years. “I do trust them and they are very good for our families to work with.”
There will be four overnights in hotels and no overnights on the bus. There are five chaperones committed to the trip.
Van Reese then explained the itinerary and said they will be going to Kansas City first visiting the National World War I museum and will be performing there. Then they will tour the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the Nelson Atkins Museum of Arts, The American Jazz Museum, The Money Museum and Crown Center.
Choir teacher Susan Thomas then informed the board the next stop would be St. Louis where they will be going to the Gateway Arch and Museum, The City Museum, that Van Reese added “is amazing!” Next will be The Missouri History Museum, The St Louis Science Center, The St Louis Zoo, a fire and light show at Union Station and then the Lemp Mansion Comedy and Mystery Dinner Theater. Van Reese said, “We’re very excited about that too!”
There will be three performances by the band and choir. One is at the aforementioned WWI Museum, then the vets home, and a museum in St. Louis. Thomas said they will also be attending a Music, Sound and Society Workshop at The Missouri History Museum.
The travel agency will take care of all the insurances required for the trip. Hot breakfasts will be included at the hotel stops as well as four dinners. Van Reese noted that one of the other “must have” requirements as well for the hotels is they have a big enough pool to fit the entire group.
Thomas said there will be a trip manager that they will pick up in the Twin Cities to handle all the tour stop logistics. Van Reese then added they do pay for private night security and that was also on her “must have” list. Security will report to them at 10 p.m. and will be informed of where the room block is so they can monitor the area overnight until reporting again at 7 a.m. the next morning.
Van Reese noted this is for two reasons: “One, to keep the kids safe, and keep them in their rooms, and two, so the chaperones can get some sleep knowing someone is keeping an eye on them.”
Board chair Virgil Wind asked if they will all be on one floor at the hotels, Van Reese said the boys will be on one floor and the girls will be on another.
The cap for the group is 45, so they are currently hoping that a few more students will sign up and that may bring the price down a little as well.
Fundraising was brought up and Van Reese said that that was all over the map. “Some kids fundraise and it works better for other kids to just pay for the trip.”
Some discussion ensued but the general consensus was that the goal would be to have a band/choir trip every two years if possible. “That would be my hope,” Van Reese concluded.
Board member Brian Barnett said, “Sounds like a good time, where do we sign up!”
Superintendent J.J. Vold then added that he has fond memories of his high school trips and extended a thank you for all the work that goes into planning this trip and added, “This is the kind of stuff the kids will always remember.” Van Reese agreed, “It’s so rewarding to bring kids on an experience like this.”
The board then thanked them both, and later in the meeting the vote passed unanimously in favor.
