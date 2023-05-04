A-honor roll
Seventh: Danica Benjamin; Cameron Cash-Hemann; Camden Holscher; Max Sam-Beaulieu; Gabe Schleis
Eighth: Thomas Chandonnet; AnnaBelle Hansen; Brynley Harrington; Wesley Harrington; Taryn Hopp; Kruz Kresal; Jayden Nelson; Ziyad Ntifi; Railei Shaugobay; Lexie Stump
Ninth: Liz Calander; Batiste Gahbow; Audrey Pederson; Ava Rogers; Elisabeth Schleis
10th: Maxwell Blake; Isabella Cerrillo; Natalie Coffman; Jada Karlstad; Bella Kruchten; Nigel Ladd; Brianna Nayquonabe; Layne Nelson; Maxwell Patterson; Brooklyn Orazem; Lilly Oyler; June Schleis
11th: Emma Barnett; Isabelle Bolduc; Chase Calander; Matt Larson; Eric Pederson; Thomas Schleis; Ashley Strang
12th: Abby Biniek; Svea Carlson; Noah Jacobson; Ashley Rogers; Ardel Sam-Ladd; Kaylee Sasker
B-honor roll
Seventh: Jeremiah Evans; Taliya Hansen; Stefan Kimpson; Silas Sargent; Damien Stump
Eighth: Lilliana Montes; Jace-Patrick Petite-Rowan; Alvin Sam; Eva Vang
Ninth: Brook Cafferty; Blaine Ehrmantrot; Millie Gahbow; Eric Harrington; Tony Mitchell; Jayden Nayquonabe
10th: Arianna Cash-Hemann; Wayne Cobb; Adam Cotter; Teara Hedin; Keith King; Kayden Misquadace; Brianna Nayquonabe; Ashlynn Skinaway; Damario Smith-Gomez
11th: Tucker Fitzgerald; Jacob Petite-Thomas; Jamie Voshell; Tia White
12th: Olivia Gray; Hudson Mann; Lauren Smart
