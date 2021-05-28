Onamia School started the school year with 169 students distance learning and 367 students participating in in-person learning. Currently, the school has 172 distance learners and 353 students in in-person learning. A total of 425 students have been quarantined in one way or another since September. Currently there are five students on the quarantine list. A total of 130 staff have also been quarantined since September, with no staff currently quarantined.
Onamia School’s COVID-19 coordinator Katie Geyer said, “On January 20, we offered our first vaccine clinic to staff, and on April 22, we offered our first vaccine clinic to students 16 years and older. We have offered over 20 vaccine clinics at the Lion’s Center to our staff, students and community. On January 21, we offered our first saliva testing to staff. We offer bi-weekly saliva testing for staff and have about 25-30 staff members who participate in these testing events April 23 set up availability for rapid covid tests at Nexus/Onamia Academy. On May 13, we offered our first saliva testing for students.”
The school provides a testing kit, and the student/staff member completes the test through a program called Vault at home. There were no participants this week. Positive cases reported to the school since January of 2021 are as follows: primary, 5; intermediate, 6; high school, 4; and Mille Lacs Academy, 1.
Mitigation efforts initially implemented and still continued by the school include screenings prior to riding the bus and/or entering the school for all students and staff, assigned seats on buses, 3-6 foot distance of students/desks in classrooms, one directional hallways, eating in classrooms for elementary students, assigned seats in cafeteria for high school students, plexi-glass barriers, masks for all students and staff including shields that were highly recommended, and increased cleaning/sanitizing in high traffic areas. Over 4,000 masks and shields have been supplied to students and staff.
Geyer went on to say, “The school also provides a quarantine room for symptomatic students/staff, meal delivery and learning boxes for distance learners, and Chromebooks and hotspots for students and families. Masks are no longer required outside; therefore, the students can play at recess without their masks. There are also no gathering limits, masks, or distancing requirements outdoors, if less than 500 people, which will allow for more participation in our graduation ceremony/activities.” The safe learning plan and K12 planning guide will remain in full effect for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
