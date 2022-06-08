The originally scheduled Onamia school board meeting on the usual third Monday of the month on May 23 was rescheduled to the following Monday, May 30.
Superintendent JJ Vold gave business manager’s Christina Abrahamson report for May.
Vold said, “Attached is the April 30 budget update. Revenues received are at $10,101,636 which is 80.53% of the overall budget. That’s up slightly from this time last year when we had received 77.98% of the budget.”
“The largest change is from state revenue and the local sales, which is miscellaneous revenue from donations, garnishments, transcripts, etc. Expenditures are at $9,094,590 which is 71.80% of the overall budget. That number is right on with where we were last year at this time.”
“The second prior year we were at 73.26%, so we’re trending right in line with prior years expenditures at this point in the year. Revenues are trending about 9% above expenditures this month, which is definitely what we want to see.”
“Being we’re coming to the end of the school year, much of our spending should have already happened, and we’ll continue to see revenue (state aid payments, etc.) through June. Staff were given a cutoff date for using up their classroom budgets, so we do have some purchases happening yet in April for them to take advantage of those available funds.”
“I did get our audit dates from Brady Martz, Brady Martz & Associates, they are going to be September 20-22 with the first day being remote and the other two days being onsite. JJ Vold and I did have some discussions about the forecast year of 2023 proposed budget today. We are working on enrollment projections along with any changes to expenditure line items that we know are coming, or that we know need adjusting going into 2023.”
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
