Onamia Schools PreK-8 principal Dan Fischer and 7-12 grade assistant principal Karn Dols gave their reports to the school board on Nov. 21.
Fischer started off saying, “October Family Fun Night was a success. We had a costume party, pizza, and dancing, preK teacher ‘DJ Ms. Maske’ did a fabulous job. We had cookie decorating, and face painting so it was a fun night for all.”
Fischer said, “We will be partnering with Regional Centers of Excellence. They will work with our elementary leadership team to develop goals for the school year. Last year we had a lot of goals. Two years prior, we had implemented a new phonics curriculum in K through two grades. And last year we implemented the new Bridges math curriculum. This year our team is developing where we want to go from there.” The goal of the math program is to help increase scores and “take it to the next level.”
The end of the first quarter was Nov. 4. Staff had an in-service day on Monday, Nov. 5 and participated in a two-hour long“Stress, trauma, and the brain in the classroom” training. “This is offered through a grant; our staff is consulting with a trauma specialist to provide staff training throughout the year, and for consultation on implementing trauma focused practices,” Fischer said. Paraprofessionals also have the option to join.
Dols added during her report, “Report cards were completed by Nov. 11, and were mailed to all families, and I think that date was similar for the elementary families as well.”
To help improve the building goals in math, reading and even behavior, OES has implemented new data meetings. Fischer explained, “Along with our new PLC (Professional Learning Communities) structure this year, we are under way with our data meetings. Every quarter each grade level is going to do a data dig as we are digging deeper into the different data sources that we have with each grade level.”
The elementary concert for grades Prek-5 is on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. in the gym, and the theme is “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The time is new this year due to the fact that some of the students couldn’t make it back in the evening that same day to perform. Fischer said it is not “out of the ordinary” to hold an elementary concert during the day.
Some discussion took place as to the effect the change will have on the parents and families being able to attend in the afternoon. Fischer said, “We’ll try it this year and see how it goes.”
The sixth to eighth grade music concert will be Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. and the 9-12 grade will be at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Dols attended the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals Legal Workshop early in November, a workshop that is offered annually. Dols said she would “like to continue to attend” the workshop, as it “has a lot of good information.”
The Veterans Day program was a success, Dols said, and she thanked the veterans for their participation. “The juniors and seniors were also able to discuss the different areas of service with the veterans who attended. The veterans also brought some items to share with those interested,” she added.
First quarter honor roll students received a reward for their hard work last week; Dols was happy to report that 87 students made it on the honor roll. To celebrate them, the school made root beer floats for all of them and they also received free class time or an open gym time Friday afternoon.
Some of the afterschool activities going on currently are: Pokemon Club, Cooking Club, credit recovery at the ALC, and winter sports are also starting. The musical “Honk” wrapped up three performances culminating on Saturday, Nov. 19. Dols said, “There are lots of students staying after school and around the building, which is great to see.”
Dols said some staff viewed an online training on the topic of drug abuse with youth, with the focus on Fentanyl and other concerning substances that are impacting youth around the country. “We are looking at how we can use these resources to fit the needs in our area.”
“The MAPP coalition has been connecting us with free trainings. This is a way to connect with some of the topics that are affecting today’s youth.” Social media was also mentioned as something that steers students toward substance abuse and some of the implications that go along with that.
Onamia area youth will also be doing some informational booths run by students on a regular basis which includes resources and information for students. “When it’s led by students it can be potentially a lot more impactful to get other students involved,” Dols concluded.
Onamia School board meetings are held the third Monday of the month at the media center in the high school at 6 p.m.
