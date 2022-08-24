New pre K-8 principal Dan Fischer and grade 7-12 assistant principal Karn Dols gave their reports at the Aug. 1 Onamia school board meeting held in the media room at the high school.
“We are busy working on the staff back to school workshop and the new teacher training that starts Aug. 24 for new teachers, and then all staff will come back Aug. 29. All staff come the first day of training (August 29) to kick off the school year. Paraprofessionals will also report on Sept. 1,” Fischer said.
Minnesota Teacher of the Year Sarah Lancaster is set to speak to the staff, along with a trainer speaking on the impacts of homelessness, and a licensed therapist will speak on warning signs of mental health. There will also be several other yearly trainings and updates as well. Plus teachers will get time in their classrooms.
The new playground equipment is constructed and the finishing touches are coming in the next couple of days.
“We are still working on hiring paraprofessionals, but a behavior interventionist, and an elementary specialist teacher were hired this week. We are also working on final teaching assignments for next year. We have more interviews scheduled for this week and are hoping to get the final positions filled,” Fischer added.
Kindercamp starts this week, Monday through Thursday. It’s a chance for kindergarteners to come into the building and meet their teacher and get ready for the start of school. “We have a good sized kindergarten this year with two classes that have 18-19 students each. Four-year-old pre-K registration is under way as well, and we continue to get new sign ups. This is an ‘all-day-everyday’ pre-K,” said Fischer.
Dols spoke next with a high school update. “We are still working on finalizing the high school schedule. Unfortunately, us, along with many other schools are feeling the effects of teacher shortages, so we are hoping to finish that up this week.”
Open House is Wednesday, Aug. 31. “We are working on bringing in some outside resources to the event as well. Families will be able to meet teachers, tour the buildings, and fill out forms. There will also be a meal served. We will have a punch card that families will take to each station to complete necessary forms, and will turn in that completed punch card to receive their meals,” Dols said.
Chromebooks at the high school will be handed out the first week of school and not at Open House. Every student will have the same one as last year.
National Night Out was held August 2 at the Mille Lacs Band Government Center. “We had school staff attend to promote our school programs. Thank you to the staff who attended,” Dols added.
Onamia will continue to offer Lighthouse Family Services in the school for 2022-2023 year. “We have a partnership with Nystrom and Associations on behavioral skills for students. Mille Lacs Band Family Services will continue to offer both therapy and skills,” said Dols.
Operation Community Connect, a Mille Lacs County Resource Expo is Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Onamia Elementary. This is a one-day community resource event designed to help connect community members to needed services and resources. There also will be Early Childhood Screenings and Onamia school activities, including door prizes and games. “That’s always a fun and helpful event,” Dols concluded.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
