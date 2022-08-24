Onamia School Board

The Onamia School Board is gearing up for the first day of school, which is Sept. 6.

 Erik Jacobson

New pre K-8 principal Dan Fischer and grade 7-12 assistant principal Karn Dols gave their reports at the Aug. 1 Onamia school board meeting held in the media room at the high school.

“We are busy working on the staff back to school workshop and the new teacher training that starts Aug. 24 for new teachers, and then all staff will come back Aug. 29. All staff come the first day of training (August 29) to kick off the school year. Paraprofessionals will also report on Sept. 1,” Fischer said.

