Since the start of the school year, Onamia School has prioritized in-person learning while attempting to protect the safety and health of their students, staff and families. This has included access to regular COVID-19 testing for their educators and staff.
Through the State of Minnesota’s partnership with Vault, they will be offering free COVID-19 testing kits to all students.
Beginning on May 13 and continuing every other Thursday, the school will distribute testing kits. Each student can bring home a testing kit. That kit is the same one used at many of the state’s community testing sites as well as offered through the COVID-19 At-Home testing program.
Steps to take the test:
1. Make sure you have zoom downloaded on the device you’re using to test. You can download Zoom by going to this link: https://zoom.us/download
2. When you’re ready to take your test, go to this link: https://app.vaulthealth.com/login?redirectUrl=https://app.vaulthealth.com/waiting-room&simple=true/
3. You can create a login using your email or by creating a username and password.
4. Finally, you’ll provide some basic information and then enter in the testing kit ID, which starts with FR or SD. You’ll then be prompted to meet the Vault test supervisor over Zoom. The test supervisors will give you instructions and make sure your student does the test the right way.
After your child(ren) takes the test, he or she will return it to school the following day, where our COVID Coordinator will collect the kits and ship them to the Vault lab for processing. Once it arrives at the lab, individual test results will be ready in 24-48 hours, provided directly to the email associated with the Vault Health account. You can also access results by logging in with your email or username on Vault’s website: app.vaulthealth.com.
The test results are NOT provided to the school nor reported in any identifiable way. Students and families are encouraged to inform schools of positive results so the school can take steps to prevent the spread of the virus to other students and staff.
A few additional notes:
**Please have your students complete the Vault test at home on Wednesday and return to school on Thursday**
**Please have your child(ren) stop by the nurse’s office on Wednesday to pick up a Vault test. If you prefer you may also contact your student’s teacher or Katie Geyer to ensure a Vault test is sent home with your child(ren).
This optional screening program is intended to identify asymptomatic students. Participating in this testing without symptoms does NOT require any isolation or quarantine while awaiting results.
• Students who are under 18 years old will need a parent or legal guardian to provide consent on the student’s behalf.
• This program is provided at no cost. Insurance companies will NOT be billed.
• Assistance can be provided if you don’t have a reliable internet connection at home.
With questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the school’s COVID Coordinator Katie Geyer at (320) 532-6708 or kgeyer@onamia.k12.mn.us.
