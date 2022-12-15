Onamia senior Noah Jacobson took a seat at the Nov. 21 Onamia School Board meeting with the rest of the members, and gave his first report as the new student representative for the 2022-23 school year.
As Chair Virgil Wind worked down the agenda to the student board representative report he said, “The moment we’ve all been waiting for,” and joked that Jacobson had said it was going to be “at least 17 minutes long.” After some laughter, Jacobson replied, “Not quite that long, Virgil.”
Jacobson then reported, “Overall students seemed to be pretty happy, we’re getting over the grudge of getting back to school.” He also said they are seeing a lot of involvement in extracurricular activities, and for people not directly involved in them, they are seeing a lot of participation. “Especially at the volleyball games, there was a lot of involvement in the student section. We even had some little games and cheers going on, nothing too mean or anything, just excitement.”
Jacobson also said they are looking forward to the basketball season as well. He said they have talked to the ALC (Alternative Learning Center) students and so far, “They seem to be happy with being bused over for certain activities.”
He added there is “excitement for the long Thanksgiving weekend and the upcoming talent show.”
Next he brought up the Musical “Honk” and said, “It was overall a good show except unfortunately we did lose a couple cast members due to sickness.” He said, “Students were also happy about all the activities offered and involvement around the Veterans Day program.”
Jacobson then said, “There are two concerns that I wanted to touch on, one of them, the primary one, is sickness in the school and some students are worried about a potential shutdown or having to re-mask.” He then asked if there were any comments concerning that, or if there was a plan for that. Superintendent JJ Vold replied, “We haven’t talked about re-masking or shutting down.” Board Treasurer Lisa Anderson then asked if the students wanted to re-mask and Jacobson replied no.
Board Director Brian Barnett then pointed out that students always have the option to voluntarily wear a mask if they want to. Jacobson then replied, “I just think people are worried with influenza going around and we’ve seen plenty of students now that have been out for that.” Vold assured him that that has not been a conversation at this time. Jacobson thanked him. Vold added, “We do encourage students to stay home if they’re sick.”
Jacobson then brought up the subject of student parking and said, “There seems to be some discrepancies in how parking passes are enforced in the student parking lot.” And then he gave a couple examples. Parking passes are $10, and the fine for not having on is an additional $15. Anderson then asked, “Why do we even have one?” It was understood there is a registration system in place to keep track of the vehicles and who is parking in the lot. But Anderson was wondering why there is a charge. Vold said it had been in place since before he started, but will have a meeting to discuss it. Then talk turned briefly to a possible senior of the month parking spot.
Another item that came up was student frustration over the vending machines. Sometimes they would take the money and not deliver the product, and there did not seem to be a good system in place to get the students money back. Vold said he had heard about this previously and had called to address it with the vending company.
Vold and the board thanked Jacobson and then Anderson said, “Don’t ever worry about bringing us issues, that’s what we want.” And Wind added, “That’s the magic of the student board member.”
And for the record, Jacobson’s report came in at 16 minutes long – just under the prediction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.