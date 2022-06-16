On Wednesday, May 4, Onamia High School held its annual Arts and Academics Banquet at the Holy Cross Center. The evening highlighted the accomplishments of the Onamia Fine Arts groups.
Speech
The Mille Lacs Raiders speech team had an amazing season this year, culminating in a conference championship, a second-place finish at the subsection tournament, and two speakers; Noah Jacobson and Jennifer Dickson advanced to the state tournament.
Many Raider speakers received varsity letters and conference championship plaques for placing first in their categories at the Great River Conference Speech Meet.
Some of those receiving special recognition at the arts award banquet included: Kaylee Sasker and Bella Krutchen receiving Speech Supporter Awards, Olivia Gray receiving the Rising Star award and Svea Carlson earning Most Dedicated Speaker.
Noah Jacobson and Jennifer Dickson were both honored for their state participation and earning a spot on the All-Central MN Speech Team. Jennifer Dickson was also given the Most Valuable Speaker award for her amazing speech season.
Band
Onamia band students were recognized at the banquet for their hard work this school year and for a successful return to a busy pre-covid concert and contest schedule.
Awards were given to honors band participants, solo and small ensemble contest winners and those earning varsity letters in band this year.
Senior high students earn varsity letters in band by accumulating letter points for all of the extracurricular band activities that they participate in during the course of a year, including pep band, pit band, honors bands, contests, marching band, etc. It takes most OHS students two years to earn a varsity letter in band. Abby Biniek, Zoe Brandon, Isabelle Buldoc, Svea Carlson, Noah Jacobson, Ashley Rogers, and Lauren Smart were given special recognition for earning their second varsity letter in band this year (a band bronze award.)
Zoe Brandon was honored for lettering three times in band over the course of her high school career (a silver award), and Eric Dickson was recognized for lettering four times (a band gold award.)
Finally, the John Philip Sousa Award is the highest honor awarded an Onamia High band student. The award recognizes superior musicianship, dependability, loyalty, and cooperation. This year’s John Philip Sousa Award winner was Zoe Brandon.
Choir
The musical drama this year at OHS was “Lucky Stiff”. Six students lettered in the musical for the first time and two students received their second musical letter.
The choir had four soloists compete at Solo and Small Ensemble contest, earning one Excellent rating and three Superior ratings.
Eight choir students participated in the All-Conference Honors choir. As a choir, they earned an Excellent rating at the Large Group Contest.
Kaylee Sasker was awarded the OHS National Choral Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.