On April 11, 2022, 11 teachers across the state of Minnesota were chosen as Teacher of the Year Finalists. Education Minnesota, the statewide educator’s union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year program, now in its 58th year, is the oldest and most prestigious recognition program in Minnesota to honor excellence in education. The program chooses one teacher to represent Minnesota’s thousands of excellent educators. In total, there were 77 candidates for the program this year.
Sarah Lancaster, a 1st grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School, is one of 11 finalists. Her first and only teaching job has been with Onamia Public Schools. Starting out, she taught 3rd grade for the first two years, and is now completing her 7th year teaching 1st grade. Next year will be her 10th year of teaching.
“It has always been my dream to return to Onamia and give back to the community that once helped to set me up for success,” said Lancaster.
Lancaster was born in Onamia in 1990 and lived there for most of her childhood. She attended Onamia Public Schools from kindergarten through her senior year.
Lancaster graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from St. Cloud State University in 2013 and obtained her teaching license. In 2020, she also graduated from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota with her master’s degree in Curriculum Instruction and Design.
Lancaster’s philosophy of teaching is community based and centered on relationships. To be a successful teacher, she focuses on creating these relationships in the educational settings, maintaining them both in the classroom and community, and working on creating relationships that go beyond.
“Our students rely on the connections we create, relationships we nurture, and the moments that are meaningful to them,” said Lancaster. “Maintaining these relationships requires work, and there is a devotion of time, effort, and attention required.”
Lancaster believes that behind students’ barriers can be the quiet ability to learn and the bravery to process tough emotions and conquer their fears.
“There can be an artist, a musician, scientist, an athlete, or scholar. To these profound little people, I can supply and awaken the language, strategies, enthusiasm, and joy that very well may have been inside them all along,” said Lancaster.”
“As a teacher, what I get after each year of experience and wisdom is really the ability to exchange pieces of my heart with each student I teach,” said Lancaster. “I get to see a little piece of myself go forth into the world with what I have given them, and that is what calls me to be an educator.”
The biggest challenge, Lancaster admits, is understanding there are things out of her control that she can’t change. If there are struggles at home, or if students are dealing with tough emotions, it can change how they act and behave in the classroom.
“Sometimes students are gone many days from school, and the only thing I can do is celebrate when they return and make them feel welcome,” said Lancaster.
“My favorite time is always toward the end of the year,” said Lancaster.” “It is bittersweet to watch my class grow into independent learners but also know that they will soon leave 1st grade.”
When Lancaster attended Onamia in 3rd grade, her teacher Diane Donnell (Schultz) read the book ‘Oh the Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Suess on the last day of school. In honor of her and the influence she’s had on her journey through education, Lancaster reads the same story to her students every year on the last day.
“Tradition is also something that means a lot to me,” said Lancaster. “I’ve tried to keep as many traditions as possible during her time teaching 1st Grade at Onamia Elementary.”
These memories include making butter, the Autumn Kathio field trip, making/chasing the Gingerbread man before the Holidays, a Como Zoo field trip and more.
Lancaster and her husband Garrett have been married for 15 years and have a two-year-old son named Emmett James. During their free time, they enjoy camping and going on walks with their dog, Remington.
Lancaster’s personal hobbies include playing the piano, gardening, playing RPG video games, reading and writing, crafting, drawing, and cooking. Lancaster and her husband also enjoy visiting Minnesota Craft Breweries.
The 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Natalia Benjamin of Century High School in Rochester, will announce this year’s honoree at a banquet at the Saint Paul River Centre May 1.
