Mr. Kohl and Mr. Johnson took 18 Tech Ed students to visit Alexandria Technical and Community College last week. This was their first time attending the campus, and the students enjoyed seeing their programs such as welding, carpentry, mechatronics, drafting, diesel, and power sports.
Students got to experience a variety of careers available to them in the Central Minnesota region as well as one and two year programs. If any students are interested in what they saw, they can contact Mr. Johnson, Mr. Kohl or Brady Hermel for more information on their future education and career opportunities.
