The onset of the May meeting of the Onamia City Council featured the official swearing in of newly appointed councilwoman Sandy Nelson, followed by an update by city engineer Dave Blommel on the utility improvement project currently underway throughout the city. Blommel said, “The construction project is moving along. The underground and directional drilling work is almost complete and should be done early in the week of May 10. The Main line lining company will be starting their work shortly after with a goal of installing liners (in the sewer line) and once the main line is completed, the service liners will follow.” Blommel said good weather has helped the project stay ahead of schedule with 155 households checked for clean-outs to date. As for the 10-inch high blue tubes left emerging from the lawns of many homes, Blommel said the company will be around to level those protruding tubes and complete landscaping around where the ground was excavated.
Focus of the meeting then turned to whether or not the new owner of the old hotel on Main Street Onamia would be allowed to not only operate his rental units, but also run a business out of that same building. After much discussion and questions as to if there was any verbiage in the city’s present zoning ordinances that would cover this issue, the Council decided to check with other cities with similar situations and most likely would have to call on their attorney to look into what would be legal in this case.
Also, with regard to the hotel issue, the Council entertained a request from the new owner to purchase the corner lot to his property. The Council decided to offer that lot to the new owner for $2,500 with the stipulation that the city pick up the closing costs involved in the deal.
A good portion of the meeting involved issues with the city fire department. Fire Chief Bruce Peterson first requested his employees receive an hourly pay increase from the present $10 per hour to $12 starting July 1 through 2022 and starting in 2033 wages will go to $15 per hour. The request was granted by the Council. The Chief then asked that the three local fire officers — Fire Chief, Training Officer and Secretary/Treasurer — who currently were doing their jobs for free, now be paid. That request, too, was adopted by the Council and that cost will appear in next years city budget.
The Council also discussed the possibility of purchasing the building located just east of the present fire station. The Council decided to make an offer for the purchase of the building citing the possibility of this structure being of use for the department in future years.
Peterson finished his presentation telling the Council his department is currently looking forward to on-site training with the use of several controlled burns. “We just had a controlled burn which featured a small basement. Because we have so many of those small basements in our area, this was good training for our crews,” Peterson said.
Maintenance director Gene Falconer reported no less than four local homeowners who are draining their sump-pump water into city sewers, which is not legal according to current city law. The Council decided to check their ordinance and find out if there is any way of enforcing this ordinance.
Falconer also mentioned that the new city ball park was set to be used this spring and summer, water was on in all city parks and docks were put in on the local lake. The Council went through the ritual of granting the parade permit for the upcoming Onamia Days Celebration scheduled for June 11, 12 and 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.