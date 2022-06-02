According to court records, Margaret Ann Hanson of Onamia was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, May 20.

Mille Lacs sheriff’s deputies and Onamia police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Oak Street on a report of a tenant threatening others. At one point, deputies saw the defendant with a knife, and the defendant remained emotionally volatile and distressed. Based on her ongoing behavior and the possession of multiple weapons, she was taken into custody.

 

