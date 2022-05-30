Margaret Ann Hansen, 58, of Onamia has been charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/boisterous/obscene.
According to the complaint.
On May 20, 2022, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Deputies and Onamia Police responded multiple times an apartment complex at 201 Oak St. in Onamia on a report that Hanson had allegedly been pounding on other apartment doors and yelling loudly.
Police were aware from previous contacts that Hansen allegedly struggled with mental illness and observed her yelling and throwing things.
The first two times police responded they were able to de-escalate Hanson - who denied engaging in any of the behavior witnessed by the police - and she agreed to return to her unit.
The third time the police responded it was reported that Hansen had a knife and was allegedly threatening the building manager.
At the scene, deputies saw the two arguing and a green handled fishing knife was on the ground nearby. Deputies seized the knife and separated the two parties.
As deputies called Hansen away from the victim, Hanson pulled out a second knife from her pocket, but threw it on the ground once the deputies directed her to drop it. Hanson was emotionally volatile and became very distressed several times during her interactions with law enforcement.
The victim reported after police left for the second time that she saw Hansen outside allegedly kicking a vehicle, when told to stop, Hanson began screaming and threatening her from approximately six feet away.
Hansen turned and the victim saw the knife. Hansen then pointed the knife at the victim and yelled something along the lines of “I’ll take care of all you guys”. The victim became scared and believed Hansen was going to stab her based on her behavior.
Police decided that based on Hansen’s behavior and in possession of multiple weapons she should be taken into custody.
If convicted, Hansen could face a maximum sentence of seven years or $14,000 fine, or both. for the assault charge.
She could also face a maximum sentence of 90 days or $1,000 fine or both for the disorderly conduct charge.
