On May 31, an Onamia woman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of fifth degree drug possession.
According to the complaint:
On May 31 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Gone Fishin and White Fish Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle that was continuously honking the horn for no apparent reason.
Deputies arrived and spoke to the driver, identified as Athena Mae Sagataw, 29. Sagataw had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody. Deputies checked the license plate and vehicle identification number and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Significant drug paraphernalia and residue were found on Sagataw and in the vehicle. Upon intake to the Mille Lacs. County jail staff found several baggies in Sagataw’s clothing and body orifices containing white powdery controlled substances.
At least one baggie field tested positive for methamphetamine and another for fentanyl. Sagataw has multiple prior convictions for controlled substance offenses.
The felony charge of theft of a motor vehicle has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Each felony fifth degree drug possession charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
