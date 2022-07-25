On July 14 a Onamia woman was charged with possession of Fentanyl and giving a false name to a police officer.
According to the complaint:
On July 14 Mille Lacs Tribal Police received information from Tribal investigators to watch for a 2003 red Chevy Tahoe. Investigators advised the driver, Danielle Renae Kegg, 30, had active felony warrants and had recently been observed conducting hand to hand transactions involving illegal drugs.
While on patrol in the Nay-Ah-Shing Drive area of Vineland, officers observed a vehicle matching the description pull into a driveway on the north side of the road. The officer drove past and confirmed the license plate number matched and the driver appeared to be Kegg.
The Tahoe then drove away from them at a high rate of speed before they conducted a traffic stop. Upon asking her name, Kegg gave the full name of the registered owner of the Tahoe, but an incorrect birth date.
The officer then asked dispatch for a photo of Kegg and confirmed she was indeed the driver. Kegg had active warrants at the time of the stop.
An ensuing search discovered five bindles of fentanyl.
Maximum sentence for the felony 5th degree drug possession is 5 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
Maximum sentence for misdemeanor false name is 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.