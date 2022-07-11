A Onamia woman was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.
According to the complaint:
On June 30, Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded on a medical call of an elderly person at a Onamia residence.
While responding, dispatch notified the officers that the persons granddaughter, Nashay Deshawn Barnes- Gibson, 20, was present at the house and had a knife and was trying to break down the door to the victims bedroom.
At the scene, police separated the two and provided medical care to the victim who was bed bound. Barnes-Gibson was yelling and screaming at the victim when officers arrived and had to be directed out of the room.
The victim and her son reported that Barnes-Gibson had been drinking and become agitated. She began throwing items and kicking doors and when the son tried to intervene she yelled “I’ll kill you” and stabbed him with the knife.
The son described her motion as an underhand grip with the knife held above her shoulder, as though she was preparing to stab the door. Officers later found a black and silver kitchen knife in the bathroom which was down the hall from the bedroom.
Other people corroborated that Barnes-Gibson was out of control and screaming. Police saw a number of items in the house in disarray including a mobility scooter being tipped on its side.
Barnes-Gibson was put under arrest but was too agitated to make a statement.
The felony assault-2nd degree-dangerous weapon charge comes with a maximum sentence of seven year prison and/or a $14,000 fine or both.
The misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death comes with a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a
