Captains took the field

Cole Dangers (59), Hunter Haggberg (1) and Sam Hebeisen (12) represented the Mille Lacs Raiders as captains of the 2022 team this fall. Haggberg, Dangers, Cam Wilkes and Chris Ecker were the four seniors who suited up for Mille Lacs this season and played their final game in a Raiders uniform this past week in a loss to Deer River in the opening of post-season play.

 Photo by Bob Statz

The number-one seeded and undefeated Deer River Warriors hosted the eighth-seeded and winless Mille Lacs Raiders in the opening round of the Section 7A football tournament on Oct. 25.

The Raiders had played the Warriors two weeks prior to their section meeting where they were beaten 52-6, so the outcome of this encounter was predictable. 

