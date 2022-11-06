Cole Dangers (59), Hunter Haggberg (1) and Sam Hebeisen (12) represented the Mille Lacs Raiders as captains of the 2022 team this fall. Haggberg, Dangers, Cam Wilkes and Chris Ecker were the four seniors who suited up for Mille Lacs this season and played their final game in a Raiders uniform this past week in a loss to Deer River in the opening of post-season play.
The number-one seeded and undefeated Deer River Warriors hosted the eighth-seeded and winless Mille Lacs Raiders in the opening round of the Section 7A football tournament on Oct. 25.
The Raiders had played the Warriors two weeks prior to their section meeting where they were beaten 52-6, so the outcome of this encounter was predictable.
As in the first meeting between the teams, the game ended up being to distinct halves, where the Warriors built an insurmountable lead three minutes into the third quarter, pulled their starters and the remainder of the contest was set at running time on the clock.
Last Tuesday, Deer River, ranked third in the state in Class A, had the ball eight times on offense during the first half, ending in eight touchdowns, while compiling a total of 446 yards.
Mille Lacs had the ball seven times during the first two quarter resulting in four punts, two interceptions and one series fumbled away, while amassing a total of -25 yards of offense, including -20 on the ground and -5 through the air.
With the game out of hand, the teams decided to keep the clock running and Mille Lacs played the remainder of the game against the Warriors second and third string players.
During the final two quarters, Mille Lacs played Deer River even up, with the Raiders scoring their lone touchdown on a 50, well-thrown ball by quarterback Sam Hebeisen to the sure hands of Creedon Spengler in the end zone.
During the second half, the Raiders completed a total of 66 yards of offense compared to 44 yards from the Warriors.
Deer River was scheduled to play Chisholm in the semi-finals of the Section 7A tourney, while the season ended for Mille Lacs.
