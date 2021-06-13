The Isle Huskies baseball team finished their regular season schedule with a 17-l loss to Hinckley/Finlayson on May 25 and a 10-7 win over St. John’s Prep the following day to bring their overall record to 4-14, and 1-9 in the Great River Conference.
The 5th-seeded Huskies took on the 4th-seeded Ogilvie in the first round of the Section 5A baseball tournament on June 1. Isle took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning, but allowed the Lions to outscore them 10-2 down the stretch to bring the Huskies’ season to an end. Isle finished the season with an overall record of 4-15.
