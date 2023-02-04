My husband and I both had Seattle on our bucket list. We’ve wanted to go there for years and see the sights of the Pacific Northwest. We decided the summer of 2022 would be our year.
Camping is our jam. I, with all the good ideas, had a brilliant proposition for my family. “Let’s camp our way” out to Seattle and back. What could possibly go wrong with: a 15-year-old who absolutely did NOT want to spend an extended amount of time in small quarters with her family, an 11-year-old who has ADHD and more energy in her pinky toe than a normal human does in their entire body, a dad who just wanted to drive to Seattle and back, and a mom who doesn’t like to plan and doesn’t worry about anything – almost to a fault. I don’t see a problem here.
Unless you factor in the fact that we sold our camper the previous summer …
We ended up finding the camper of our dreams and as a result also needing to buy the truck of my husband’s dreams. Go big or stay home, I guess, right?
When I started planning “the trip” I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into. I knew some of the places I wanted to stop at but I didn’t know the most effective way to get from point A to point B and still be able to see all the things. Sometimes ignorance is bliss. Had I known, I might have chickened out.
Another thing you should know is that I didn’t start planning this epic endeavor until about March. The few things I knew for sure, were: we were heading west, we wanted to stop in Bozeman, Yellowstone, and Rapid City for sure, and we would leave the middle of June. Being a teacher, I am blessed to have June, July, and much of August off. My husband is medically retired so we didn’t have to work around employment schedules. I basically picked a day in June to leave and that was it. That was going to be the start of our trip.
As it turned out, we ended up spending 29 days on the road. I’ll give you all the stats at the end but for context – we left on June 22 and got home on July 21. Interestingly enough, I was also completing my FACS teaching certification at the same time. I had two three-credit courses that started and finished the same days we were leaving and coming home. I’ve done harder things, right?
As I started calling campgrounds to make reservations, I quickly discovered that other people are much better planners than I am. Turns out, “normal” people plan this type of adventure well in advance – like a year ahead of time. I was only about nine months behind. I managed to book 11 campgrounds in the next couple of weeks. Little did I know, the reason these campgrounds had openings is because most of them were right next to train tracks. Like, right next to them. Like we could wave to the conductor of the train … Luckily for us, the little campground gift shops sold ear plugs.
I also learned (the hard way) that not all campgrounds have sewer hook ups for your camper. I took it for granted and that my friends, is something you should never do. When you take something like this for granted, you end up needing a portable tank that you can empty your black tank into and take it to the campground’s community dump tank. It’s absolutely NOT good times and resulted in us buying what we affectionately called “the rolling turd.” There is a substantial learning curve that goes along with this device and, because this is a public forum, I will spare you the details. I can assure you that whatever your imagination can dream up, the reality was actually worse and the smell was unimaginable.
We did eventually make it to Seattle and see all the things we wanted to see. It wasn’t all that we thought it would be. The streets were too narrow for our very bulky one ton truck. Al spent much of the time yelling at the other drivers and I spent much of the time hanging on the “oh shoot” handle wishing I’d medicated more heavily.
Honestly though, it was the trip of a lifetime. We saw the Medora Musical in North Dakota which is absolutely spectacular. We went for a UTV ride in the mountains of Bozeman MT. We sat in the natural hot springs in Bozeman as well. We toured the famous landmarks of Seattle. On our way back west, we stopped in Pendelton OR and bought some famous Pendelton souvenirs. We spent five days in and near Yellowstone in Cody, Wyoming where we fell in love with the rodeo and wild life of the most beautiful landscape our country has to offer. We took a private tour led by an incredible guide through the oldest National Park in the USA. We continued west to Rapid City where we saw Mt. Rushmore and Crazy Horse. We went to the Reptile Gardens where I almost had a heart attack because of all the snakes. And Bear Country was amazing with the beautiful bears playing in their ponds. It was absolutely the best thing we’ve ever done as a family.
The stats of the trip, in case you’re wondering: seven states, 11 campgrounds, 29 nights, 5075 miles, one ($400) turd roller, one tire blow out ($254 for new tires), one casino win (+ $0.46 big winners), $2543.41 in diesel fuel = one incredible trip.
PS - I did get As in both of my classes too!
Stephanie Oyler is a Special Education teacher with Onamia Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.