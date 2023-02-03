DNR press release
Investments to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively, and address operational needs
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan released additional details of their One Minnesota Budget, which gives a full picture of one-time and operational funding proposed for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The budget package would invest approximately $287.4 million to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively, and address operational needs.
“With this budget, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our state’s outdoor recreation experiences and harness the power of our natural lands to mitigate climate change,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “By investing in the state’s grasslands, wetlands, and forested lands, we can address the climate challenge and improve our environment, public health, and economy. This budget will enable more Minnesotans to connect to the outdoors, regardless of how they choose to experience nature.”
Outdoor recreation, which contributes more than $9.9 billion annually to Minnesota’s economy and supports 91,000 jobs, depends on Minnesota’s well-managed outdoor recreation system. Many DNR-managed facilities, from state park buildings to fish hatcheries, are 60 to 90 years old. For example, the state’s largest cool-water hatchery in Waterville, which keeps waters across the state stocked with walleye, northern pike, muskie, and channel catfish, is more than 70 years old. This budget invests in those facilities to ensure fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, and paddling opportunities will remain available to all Minnesotans, and have the capacity to serve expanding uses.
Climate change adaptation and mitigation also require critical investment, and Minnesota’s natural lands present powerful opportunities to address these urgent needs. By investing in managing grasslands, wetlands, and forested lands, Minnesota can capture and store carbon and help mitigate the impacts of climate change.
The Walz-Flanagan budget request includes investments in the following areas:
Connect People to the Outdoors ($142.6 million) The DNR provides enriching public outdoor recreation — such as hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, camping, skiing, off-highway vehicle riding and more — for Minnesotans of all ages and backgrounds. These opportunities depend on Minnesota’s well-managed outdoor recreation system that includes state parks, recreation areas, trails, forests, wildlife and aquatic management areas, public water access sites and other facilities. By creating more modern and inclusive outdoor recreation experiences, Minnesota can better serve current outdoor enthusiasts, connect even more people to the outdoors, and help ensure future generations will also benefit from time spent in our unparalleled natural places.
Largest program - Get Out MORE ($118 million) Spanning the operating and capital budgets is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize our state recreation experiences through the transformative Get Out MORE initiative. This initiative, funded equally through General Fund and capital investments, will ensure Minnesotans of all abilities enjoy a world-class recreation experience. This initiative centers on five areas: • Enhancing access and welcoming new users to public lands and outdoor recreation facilities ($28 million) • Revitalizing camping and related infrastructure ($5 million) • Modernizing boating access ($35 million) • Enhancing fisheries and fishing infrastructure ($35 million) • Restoring streams and modernizing water related infrastructure to support outdoor recreation ($15 million) • Please see DNR’s Get Out MORE factsheet for more information.
Mitigate and Adapt to Climate Change ($31.7 million) Climate change is impacting our lands and waters as well as Minnesotans’ ability to access and enjoy the benefits they provide. Our natural lands also represent some of our most powerful resources in mitigating the impacts of climate change. As highlighted in Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework, by investing in the state’s grasslands, wetlands, and forested lands, we can mitigate and adapt to climate change and protect the health of our communities, economy, and natural resources. By further investing in protecting and restoring our natural lands, we can harness the power of these landscapes to store more carbon and enhance Minnesota’s resilience to the impacts of climate change.
Largest program - Enhancing Community Forests Through the Minnesota ReLeaf Program ($15.2 million) Trees benefit communities in many ways, providing carbon storage, improved air quality, reduced stormwater runoff, and shade that reduces temperatures and energy costs. This investment will help communities address their reforestation needs stemming from emerald ash borer and other tree pests and disease.
Manage Natural Resources Proactively ($18.3 million) Conserving and stewarding Minnesota’s natural resources is at the heart of the DNR’s mission. The DNR addresses ongoing and emerging critical natural resource management, licensing and regulatory issues to sustain the health of our lands and waters. This requires that the DNR has a robust and modern set of tools in place to support and maintain both functioning ecosystems and sustainable communities, and to inform critical natural resource-related decisions.
Largest program - Enforcement Aviation Modernization ($3.1 million) This investment will help modernize and rightsize DNR’s enforcement aviation fleet to improve pilot and passenger safety and increase resource managers’ and researchers’ efficiency and effectiveness as they work on behalf of the state’s natural resources.
Address Our Operational Needs ($94.7 million)
Largest program - Maintain Current Service Levels ($89.9 million) Each year the cost of doing business rises from health insurance and other compensation related costs to utilities, fuel and contracts for core services such as septic pumping and portable toilets. This funding will ensure that the DNR is able to provide consistent levels of service.
For additional information visit Legislative Resources | Minnesota DNR (dnr.state.mn.us)
