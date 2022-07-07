In an effort to empower residents in rural areas of Minnesota to go back to school and further their education, Western Governors University recently announced it has partnered with the Minnesota Rural Electric Association to provide $50,000 in scholarships to Minnesotans who are served by an electric cooperative and are interested in pursuing a degree from the fully online, nonprofit university.
The “Power Your Future” Scholarship is open to new students in rural areas of Minnesota who are employees of, member-owners of, or live in a household served by one of the 50 electric co-ops that power rural Minnesota.
“One of the things that makes electric cooperatives unique is their commitment to the seven cooperative principles, which combine to help build trust between the co-op, its members and the community,” said Darrick Moe, Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) president & CEO. “As the statewide organization for Minnesota’s rural electric cooperatives, MREA demonstrates the fifth cooperative principle of education, training and information through an education program focused on providing continuing education to co-op board directors and staff. The Power Your Future Scholarship provides MREA and its members with an innovative approach to advancing that principle for cooperative employees as well as member-owners throughout the state.”
Western Governors University (WGU) is a leader in providing fully online, affordable competency-based education to working adults who are interested in furthering their skill set but need the flexibility of online education to fit their busy lives.
For more information about WGU or the “Power Your Future” Scholarship, visit wgu.edu/power. For more information about MREA or Minnesota’s rural electric cooperatives, visit mrea.org.
Through the “Power Your Future” Scholarships, WGU aims to empower Minnesota’s rural students who are committed to going back to school to complete their undergraduate or graduate degrees. Each scholarship is valued at up to $3,000 and will be applied at a rate of $750 per six-month term. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU and enrolled in one of the university’s more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, K–12 teacher education, and health professions, including nursing. Students must also complete the scholarship application at wgu.edu/power and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency, among other considerations.
“We are proud to partner with the Minnesota Rural Electric Association to deliver this scholarship offering to adults who are interested in furthering their education through WGU’s flexible, online format,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Director of Western Governors University. “Together, we will seek to provide a streamlined approach and expand access to higher education, which will be of particular value for rural residents served by co-ops for whom high-quality, career boosting college degrees are not always readily available.”
