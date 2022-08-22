For individuals and families in the area, there are two local events that could help offset costs and provide needed supplies. Mille Lacs County Operation Community Connect (OCC) seeks to connect local families with community resources and services. OCC will be in Onamia on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Onamia Elementary Gym, and in Milaca on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Milaca Public Schools.
Beth Sumner, financial assistance supervisor for Mille Lacs County Community and Veteran Services, said in an email interview that the OCC organizes two big events each year. “There are a few things that are separate about each one, and then a number of things that overlap,” she said.
Available at both the Onamia and Milaca events will be a free meal. Students present at the events will have access to free school supplies, which were purchased through Koch’s Hardware Hank. The OCC will be able to give away free winter boots to present students. Families can pick up healthy meal bags, as well, which include “everything that a household needs to make a delicious and healthy meal,” Sumner said.
For individuals, personal product bags are available. It includes toilet paper, deodorant, dish soap, bar soap, as well as tampons. These bags will be handed out only to single adults. “The idea is that at the OCC, there is something for everyone,” Sumner said.
Children 18 years of age and younger, as well as pregnant women, can make an appointment for dental services. This service will be available until 4 p.m. each day; to make an appointment, call 612-746-1530.
Sumner said vendor participation is lower than in years past, but 36 vendors will be present at the events. She also noted that each household is given an intake survey, which will help the OCC gather information for applying for future grants and donations to continue funding of these events.
While the OCC provides opportunities for families who need winter boots and school supplies, an announcement on their Facebook page reminds the public, “We have lots of great vendors that have missed being in-person and sharing their resources and services with you.” The events allow the vendors to showcase how they’re supporting the greater Mille Lacs County community.
Sumner explained the Mille Lacs Area OCC held in Onamia is hosted by the Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation, which is “committed to supporting the diverse and changing community healthcare needs of the Mille Lacs Lake area through volunteerism and charitable giving,” according to their website.
Because the Mille Lacs County OCC is fiscally hosted by Pease Christian Reformed Church, they have a 501c3 status, allowing them to apply for grants and to receive donations; these monies completely fund the OCC – they receive no taxpayer dollars. Sumner added, “Mille Lacs County Board supports this event by providing the use of staff time to organize the event once a year.”
Funding and sponsorship partners for this year’s events include: Mille Lacs Health System, Blue Plus of Minnesota, Mille Lacs Electric ORU, Rum River Community Foundation, Central Mille Lacs United Way, First National Bank, Woodlands Bank, Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation, Pease Christian Reformed Church, Koch’s Hardware Hank, Medica, UCARE, Shoe Sensation, Teal’s Market (Milaca), East Central Electric and HealthPartners.
Mille Lacs County Operation Community Connect can be found on Facebook, @MLCOperationCommunity Connect.
