Retired teacher and current part time substitute teacher for Onamia schools, Dennis Burr spoke at the Onamia school board meeting in October during the visitor communication portion of the meeting. Burr spoke on behalf of Operation Community Connect (OCC), a Mille Lacs County Resource Expo that was held Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Onamia Elementary, which he volunteers for. OCC is a one-day community resource event designed to help connect community members to needed services and resources.
Burr began by thanking the board and superintendent J.J. Vold for their involvement in the project as well as Isle schools.
“It was tremendous. We had over 30 vendors and other people there presenting things, and you all were a tremendous help in getting it all done.” Burr said they gave out free school supplies, boots, healthy bags and dental supplies. There were dental check ups for the kids and pregnant women, and it was all free of charge. There were also door prizes.
“People could come through and visit with all the vendors and people there.” Burr then thanked all the sponsors of the event and said, “It was just a really, really good thing for us.”
Burr said 92 households attended, 221 individuals and 389 total individuals benefited from the event. Burr went on to say, “80.5% of the people were looking for school supplies, 70.2% were looking for boots and 52% of the people had not attended a previous event. It was very, very successful, and I’m just here to say thank you to the school district and everyone that helped to put it on.”
An event was also held in Milaca, and between the two events, over 450 students received school supplies. Over 60 volunteers helped to make it happen. Overall, about $9 was spent on each child on basic school supplies.
There were also a number of other organizations that showed up and handed out various items. Burr said a Lutheran church came and handed out socks, and the school had some jackets leftover from last year that they handed out as well. “So there were different things there that were beyond what we knew we were going to have. It went really well, especially school supplies,” Burr concluded.
School board chair Virgil Wind commented, “Awesome. From the district, we appreciate you too and thank you for including us.” The board thanked Burr as well.
