As calves begin their journey to become strong beef cows or svelte dairy cows, it can be valuable to take some time to consider the obstacles that could affect their health. Just like all of us, they routinely face pathogens in the environment. Swings in the weather or lax sanitation may encourage the development of these pathogens which will put undue stress on a calf’s health. Today, I will focus on the pathogen coccidiosis.
Coccidiosis is a protozoan. Protozoa are single-celled eukaryotes that feed on organic matter (eukaryotes are organisms with a clearly defined nucleus, thank you to my 9th-grade biology teacher). These protozoan parasites replicate rapidly in the intestinal lining, leading to a rupture of the cells. That damage to the intestinal lining, where a significant amount of water and food absorption takes place, is what can cause substantial damage to our rapidly growing calves.
One might consider this a contained situation except for the fact that the final stage of coccidiosis’s 21-day lifecycle is an oocyst. This oocyst, or egg, is very durable and resistant to environmental stress. What that means for you and me is that once that oocyst enters the environment through the sick calf’s feces, it is tough to remove from the environment of “future” calves.
Young, 3-6-week-old calves may develop coccidiosis symptoms after stressful events (i.e., weather changes like this upcoming week or unsanitary conditions created from last weekend’s rain). This pathogen is referred to as opportunistic, developing when other stress factors are existing in the environment. Generally speaking, it impacts the intestinal tracts, and the observed symptoms match. Mild cases can be watery diarrhea, spanning to rapid dehydration, weight loss, and being off-feed in more severe cases. In most cases, blood is in the feces, a poignant symptom for anyone (note: a vet and lab should determine diagnosis because other infectious diseases like salmonella and bovine viral diarrhea also may lead to bloody stool).
One of the best tools in your toolbox is your relationship with your veterinarian. This situation is an opportunity to work with your vet to diagnose and then fix the observed dehydration and infection to get your calf up and kicking. This can also be an opportunity to work together to prevent coccidiosis in the future. Some possible components of your coccidiosis strategy could be: rotating your calving area, giving more space per cow during calving, or including feed additives. Working with your team, you can move towards your goal of controlling coccidiosis on your farm.
The information for this article was compiled from North Dakota State University, “Coccidiosis Affecting Young Calves,” (www.ag.ndsu.edu/news/newsreleases/2019/april-1-2019/coccidiosis-affecting-young-calves).
