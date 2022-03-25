To the Editor: It was interesting to read about Oliver North discussing how disappointed and broken-hearted veterans were about the way the U.S. left Afghanistan in the Minnesota Legionnaire.
In my opinion it probably could have been done better but the Trump administration intentionally broke the Special Immigrant Visa processing system starting in 2017 so that by early 2021 the average wait time for an SIV had soared to well over two years.
Americans in Afghanistan were warned to leave the country 18 times since March 2021 and many of them did, but many of them chose to stay beyond the August 31st deadline.
A much better withdrawal could have been made when the Taliban in Afghanistan offered an unconditional surrender on December 5, 2001.
Furthermore, the Taliban offered to disband and disarm: a military force would no longer exist.
President George W. Bush chose to ignore that offer and continued the war as long as he was in office.
See “The Taliban Surrendered in 2001” on a Veterans for Peace website vfpchpter27.0rg. You can also find information on the surrender through several media outlets.
The Afghanistan war cost us 2,455 American lives and more than 175,000 other lives. There are 2.6 million Afghanistan refugees that have left the country and another 4 million Afghans remain internally displaced.
In the 1980s the Reagan Administration supported Saddam Hussein in their war with Iran. In 1993, George H.W. Bush was scheduled to visit Kuwaiti to celebrate his victory in the Persian Gulf War against Iraq. Kuwaiti authorities foiled a car-bomb plot to assassinate Bush and more than a dozen suspects, most of them Iraqi nationals, were arrested.
On January 27, 1998, three and a half years before 9/11, the Project for the New American Century published an open letter in The Washington Times urging President Clinton to invade Iraq and overthrow Saddam Hussein.
Ten of the 18 signatories to that letter became part of the Bush Administration. Former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill told CBS News’ 60 Minutes that within days of entering the White House President George H. Bush was planning to invade Iraq.
When 9/11 happened, it gave the administration cover for the planned invasion of Iraq. There were 4,486 American soldiers killed in Iraq. Estimates range from 155,000 people of Iraq to over a million being killed and more than 3.3 million people displaced within the country.
The Afghanistan withdrawal is similar to the Vietnam withdrawal in that when the Vietcong were ready to sign a peace treaty in October 1968, Richard Nixon communicated through an intermediary to the Saigon government to not come to the negotiations table. It’s now called the Chennault Affair.
Failure to get the South Vietnam leaders on board made the Johnson administration look like it couldn’t get the job done.
Then, in 1972 when the war was still going on, Nixon chose to wait until after the election for a peace treaty because he thought he would have a better chance of winning a second term if the war was still going on. The delays led to 20,000 additional Americans dying between 1968 and the end of the Vietnam war in 1975.
Bruce Montplaisir
Onamia
Montplaisir is a former Airborne Ranger, Vietnam 1968 -1969.
