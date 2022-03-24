This current co-management group has to be replaced. These past five years has been a complete disaster, just take last year as an example. They came out with a big announcement that we could again on Sept. 15, keep one slot fish and they extended the time an extra two hours so we could fish till midnight until Nov. 30.
How many in this group do you think fished at least 4-5 nights during November with their family members? Can you imagine anyone in the group with an 8-year-old kid fishing until midnight on a school night with a temperature around 10 degrees? Unfortunately nobody in this group knew the lake was down by almost 20 inches by Labor Day. Some 90% of the home owners had already removed their docks and boat lifts. Some of the public accesses were unusable due to the shallow water. So who did they think was going fishing in October and November?
So you think that was stupid, they shut down the Lake July 1-15 when every owner home and resort was full. Could not take your grandkids fishing when it’s 80 degrees. Also the financial hardships it caused around the lake. How could anybody in their right mind make such a stupid regulation.
Now I see we have a 130,000 pound allocation for 2022. The gill net results were down last fall. We have owned property on Mille Lacs for 43 years, I keep track of the fish caught, keepers and size. Last year on average, we had to catch 41 walleyes to get one slot fish, of the 282 total fish caught, not ONE weighed more than 4 pounds. If we wanted a walleye dinner, in the 15 days we had to catch 82 walleyes to have one walleye dinner.
I challenge any co-management member to publicly state that this is exactly the numbers they think needed to properly manage the lake. Nobody will say anything because we all know the whole process is political. Walz and Flanagan are too busy taking care of their special interest groups.
Let’s get a new group with some common sense, leadership that is independent, accountable, and transparent. Nothing less!
