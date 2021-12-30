To the Editor:
On Dec. 16, ProPublica wrote the following, “Steered by the state’s largest water districts, with the help of their legislative allies, Utah has prioritized the pursuit of new pipelines over large-scale conservation programs.
“These districts — the public entities that supply water wholesale to cities and towns — have used their influence to secure funding for the costly infrastructure projects, and they have done this while opposing or slowing efforts to mandate conservation, according to a ProPublica review of the districts’ internal communications and every water-related bill filed in the Utah Legislature over the past decade.”
My disagreement with Mr. Statz (Messenger, column by Bob Statz, Dec. 15), in regards to his proposal to sell water from Lake Superior to states experiencing water shortages, centers on enabling behavior such as disclosed in the above quote. The consequences of a state’s failure to engage in water conservation efforts should not be alleviated by piping water from Lake Superior into these arid states, which refuse to require their residents to engage in water conservation.
Secondly, this nation has placed population centers and irrigated agriculture in arid locations that can never support those population centers without importing the resources to sustain these cities — e.g. Phoenix, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada. These population centers exist only because resources have been taken from other locales to provide for them. Why do we want to enable this irresponsible placement of these population centers?
Finally, the water of Lake Superior belongs to multiple states and tribal entities. Any sale of such water would necessitate agreement by all affected entities.
Solutions that often look simple on the surface can have long-term negative consequences.
Douglas Jacobson
Wahkon
