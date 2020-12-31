The following letter is what I sent to Attorney General Keith Ellison and to Governor Tim Walz and his staff in response to actions taken lately against restaurants and bars. As noted in the letter, I take COVID precautions seriously, but there are some legal questions that need answers as to how the Attorney General is enforcing a non-legislated Order. In addition, the scope of my letter is that taking immediate litigation against small businesses that are suffering the most may be outside the scope of the normal litigation process and during this time of year seems a bit mean-spirited.
Dear Attorney General Keith Ellison (and Governor Tim Walz):
I am writing to you about what in a normal legal and potential litigation context that appears to be initially heavy-handed actions by you and your office with regard to restaurants and bars that are reopening in order to help their business survive, including Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton in House District 15A that I represent.
Several questions come to mind: Were cease and desist letters, or demand letters, sent related to possible violations prior to immediately moving to litigation, a standard practice prior to filing a lawsuit? Did you attempt any settlement negotiations? Putting aside any constitutional issues that may allow these businesses to operate and make a living, a litigation first strategy is not what our hardest hit businesses deserve. Are you the chief lawyer for the citizens of our state or are you the governor’s lawyer?
I am not disputing the need for businesses, including restaurants and bars, to take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, because it is incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the hospitality industry has been hit hardest by Governor Walz’s shutdown orders with restaurants and bars closing in record numbers, leaving their employees without a paycheck and the owners of the business without hope. Without the ability to earn a paycheck, these employees and small business owners are unable to feed their families, are losing their homes and businesses.
It is worthy to note that studies, related to the cause of the spread indicate that restaurants and bars contribute to about 1.5% of the cases, yet are essentially 100% shutdown. Now, with a blizzard and extremely cold temperatures on their way, the most recent order is to encourage outdoor dining, with 50% of the sides of a tent open? How will that affect our citizens’ immune systems?
Rather than filing civil suits against these restaurants and bars, why are you not working with them to put measures in place to operate safely? Walmart in Princeton is packed with people, and yet you singled out a small business a few blocks away as being unsafe for customers and staff.
I will expect a response to my questions as to the reasons you feel it necessary to take legal actions against these restaurants and bars that are just trying to survive.
Sondra Erickson is the Representative for House District 15A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.