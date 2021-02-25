The DNR must do better
Last year under a new set of regulations, anglers were disallowed any harvest throughout the 2020 open water season. To make it even worst, they shut the lake down the whole month of July for walleye fishing and imposed a ban.
Apparently the COVID pandemic wasn’t enough for our local businesses to endure. Ice fishing this season got off to a slow start because of thin ice, the resorts lost out on at least a month of rentals and lake access fees. At least two resorts recently sold; the new owners are not bringing them back as resorts. Now on February 28 at midnight, we all have 24 hours to remove our ice houses; the DNR deadline for removal is Monday, March 1 at midnight.
If you are a resort owner with many dozens of rental houses, how are you going to remove 50-60 houses in 1 day? When asked, the DNR would not change the date.
The DNR has cancelled many of their projects due to COVID restrictions, but would not change the March 1 date. So get ready, on March 2, the DNR can confiscate, seize or prosecute the owner. Let’s hope the AG doesn’t send out his squad to assess fines.
The DNR must do better, or we are all doomed to continue this cycle of stupidity that currently dominates Mille Lacs Lake.
Dick LeBrun, Malmo
What leaders should be
Leaders don’t bully; they guide. Leaders don’t divide; they unite. Leaders don’t lie; they tell the truth. Leaders don’t create chaos; they find solutions. Leaders work with their allies, not their enemies. Leaders follow the law, they don’t create their own. Leaders care about people before the money. Leaders don’t profess to be Christian and live as if they’ve lost their moral code.
Rights come with responsibility. Think of the common good. Wear your masks. Mr. Trump and cohorts should be tried for crimes against humanity ... and treason?
Konne Carlson, Onamia
