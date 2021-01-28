Letter of the week
Letter sent to Gov. Walz
This is a letter sent to Gov. Tim Walz concerning the 1855 Reservation boundary signs placed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation:
Imagine my surprise, when coming home from Brainerd the other day, to learn my home is now on the property of the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.
What right does the Band of Ojibwe have to plop a sign in the ground, facilitated by your department of Transportation, when no such reservation exists? Simply putting up a sign designating that it is the property of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will effectively discourage any buyers of my property when I am ready to sell. Will I need to sue to ensure my property, which only I pay taxes on, belongs to me?
I thought you were the Governor of all citizens in this state, not just the few who agree with your politics and policies. The Mille Lacs Band does not own my property, there is no settlement of any court case that indicates it is their property and I strongly resent the implication.
The sign is misleading and an underhanded way to condition Minnesotans in this part of the state that the reservation is, indeed, that far north and that property rights in Minnesota are fleeting, at best.
Deanna Soderberg, Kathio Township, Garrison
Fact-checking
I read with great interest the insert in last week’s Messenger written by Fred Carlson. It was a bit shocking if it was all true. But, I did some fact-checking of my own. First let me say that I am one of those Christians that he targeted. At 75 years old and a pastor for over 30 years, I have read the Bible quite a few times. Concerning the statement that Jesus defied the rule of the Roman government, I feel compelled to point out that when Jesus was asked, “Is it lawful to give tribute to Caesar or not,” Jesus replied, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s.”(Matthew 22:21)
And as for Paul, he said this: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.” (Romans 13:1)
Now, as for election fraud, Mr. Carlson quotes Jim Jordan as saying Americans instinctively know there was something wrong with this election. He uses the term “instinctively know” because instinct is all he really has to go on.
Voter fraud had been investigated in every state, including swing states. And claims in over 60 courts beside the Supreme Court have said there is not enough evidence to prove substantial voter fraud. Courts don’t act on instinct but on facts.
As for the swing states not investigating voter fraud claims, every one of them did what was asked and investigated possible fraud, and every one has said that it was a free and legal election – even the ones with Republican governors and Secretaries of State. How many more investigations and recounts would satisfy the election deniers?
Those who had their social media accounts shut down or flagged were not shut down because of conservative views, but rather because they included conspiracy theories with no evidence to back them up, and some encouraged overthrowing a legitimate election by force if necessary. If I were to send an article to the Messenger encouraging government take over by force, I would assume they would not print it.
One last fact check refers to whether former President Donald Trump promoted violence. On January 6, he told his faithful (the ones he said he loved and were special people) that they should march down to the Capitol and fight for their rights, that they should “stop the steal.” How else could that mob have “stopped the steal” except by illegally entering the building. Rudy Giuilani in his statement, “Let’s have trial by combat” said it was a Game of Thrones reference, but he stood President Trump’s side and, I feel, advocated for violence.
You can fact check me if you like, but then please follow the “facts” – not the political instincts of your heart.
Joe Boeringa, Onamia
A new page
We have opened the cover to a new page, a new chapter, to a new book. Let us pray it is a best seller.
Mickey Carter, Onamia
