Moving toward electic vehicles
The County Board seems concerned by Governor Walz preparing the State for electric cars. I found the Commissioner’s quotes a bit surprising. They seemed to be unaware of what is going on in the car business.
GM has already announced that it will cease producing gas and diesel cars and trucks by 2035. They will only be producing electric. Similarly Ford has announced a multibillion dollar investment in both electric and autonomous vehicles. I believe the F-150 pickup will be all electric within the next few years. I also remember Anheuser-Busch announcing it is converting its whole truck fleet to all electric Tesla models.
We are at the beginning of a new era in transportation, much like the change in communications since 1990. Electric vehicles are the future, no matter what government does. It will cause many changes. Quiet roadways, no oil changes, lower operating costs just to name a few. It is better to have our community prepared for the future than not. I feel the Governor is just doing his job and working to keep Minnesota a leader in the nation.
Michael Kafka, Wahkon
Stronger together
As a former local school board member who has been an outspoken advocate to combine our local high schools, I am hopeful that the conversation might be turning into action. Our kids deserve this, as does the Mille Lacs Lake community. Steady enrollment declines should have concerned us years back, but now that we are in a situation where our programs are suffering, we finally want and need to take action. For years, families (with the financial resources to do so), have been moving to other local districts who provide more academic, fine arts and athletic opportunities for their kids. It is hard to attract new professionals to the area, with schools that do not offer higher level, successful and varied academics, fine arts and athletics programs for their children to participate in. Our older children went to school in the Twin Cities, where the opportunities were endless. Our youngest, attended school here and we were shocked at the limited opportunities. I work in Brainerd, where opportunities for kids are wonderful. Our children deserve some of the same, to help them become more skilled, hardworking, well-rounded young people. We can build a strong foundation for all of our kids, together. Specific to sports, more kids will be able to participate at the elementary level, through ‘C’ squad, JV and varsity teams. As a former health system board member, who heard repeated concerns about young people ‘playing-up ‘to varsity sport, just to fill a team and the high number of preventable sports injuries, combining sports teams will help reduce health risks for young people whose bodies are not developed enough. Not all kids are varsity level players, and simply earning a letter as a varsity level player, is not always fair to the players. Good players will improve because they a will be challenged by other good athletes. Younger kids can gain foundations skills, improve and be mentored by young leaders and positive role models. The same will be true with academics and fine arts programs, if we only are willing to try. Wow, we could even rally around the lake, as a community to create much needed pride versus operating with ‘invisible walls’ between our schools. Nostalgia is a wonderful thing, playing for a local high school like parents and grandparents did. We can recreate this nostalgia with starting with combined sports, fine arts, perhaps one high school at some point. By breaking down the walls between our schools, kids will build relationships, gain life skills, which in turn will build a stronger Mille Lacs community. It is time!
Mary Sam, Onamia
Minnesotans love our sunfish too!
So as I read in Outdoor News and other publications that we now have new legislation to protect our declining sunfish population.
The March 5th article describes how sunfish grow about one inch per year and how male fish protect their spawning beds in spring and early summer.
Now I am fortunate to live on lake Mille Lacs and have enjoyed years of great sunfishing. I have 110 feet of shoreline, 15 of which I use for dock and lift. The rest I try to promote as habitat. Over the years, each spring, I could see many sunfish beds in this habitat and under the dock. In the last few years, one is hard pressed to see any sunfish beds. I also notice in spring many fisher people driving their electric motors very close to the dock and shore, disturbing the places where sunfish and other beds used to be. I believe this is a direct cause of our declining sunfish population on this lake.
I realize that all surface water is public as it should be. However, could we please try to educate people that all creatures need habitat to live and reproduce? It would be a simple maneuver to stay say 30 feet away from the habitat and still fish for spring bass.
John Gilbert, Isle
