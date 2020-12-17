Letter of the week
Personal freedoms over protecting lives?
“Americans who celebrated Thanksgiving with people outside their household should assume they are infectious and are dangerous to others,” the White House Coronavirus Task Force is warning in a startling report delivered to the nation’s governors. The President’s top pandemic advisers said it’s up to state and local public health officials to alert the public as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high. The spokesperson added, “It must be made clear that if you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health.”
Before Christmas, the United States, which leads all other world countries on the number of COVID-19 positive tests and deaths, will surpass a significant milestone. According to the Department of Veterans Administration, the United States suffered 291,557 battle deaths during the four years of its involvement in WWII. As of Dec. 6, the U.S. has recorded 288,243 COVID-19 deaths, in 10 months, and is adding more than 400/day. Before Christmas, the number of COVID-19 deaths, in the U.S., will have exceeded the number of WWII U.S battle deaths.
Psychologists advocate that when individuals cling to illogical beliefs, such as believing one has superior knowledge or that personal freedoms are more important than protecting the lives of our neighbors, we do so as these beliefs serve a cognitive function. Perhaps these beliefs allow one to avoid grieving the limits to one’s personal power?
Douglas Jacobson,
Wahkon
