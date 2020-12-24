Surprised to see signatures supporting election fraud
You can’t imagine how dismayed and ashamed I was when I was perusing the list of 106 Republican members of the House of Representatives who signed onto President Donald Trump’s most recent attempt to overturn last month’s election and came across the name of our Congressman, Pete Stauber. Or supposed Congressman because this was a brazen declaration that these folks don’t intend to govern for all of their constituents.
Is this what Stauber really wants? Is he so detached from reality that he actually believes the president’s ludicrous claims? I’m sure he’s aware that virtually every court in the land has rejected the Trump campaign’s claims as frivolous and without even a shred of evidence? By signing on, was Stauber suggesting that even the Supreme Court was involved in a conspiracy to deprive Trump of what he apparently considers his birthright?
What am I thinking? Stauber isn’t going to answer such questions. He can’t, not without admitting that he understands the bankruptcy of his stance and that he is afraid to stand up to Trump. Yes, I believe that our tough, hockey-playing, ex-cop representative is scared out of his wits that Trump will scold him and maybe even take away his allowance. This is not a joke. This is treason!
Representative Stauber, you owe Minnesotans an apology.
Guy Roger
Isle
