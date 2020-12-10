On pardoning
When a person asks for or is given a pardon (forgiveness), doesn’t that imply the person has done something wrong and is concerned about the consequence that may follow? What is all this talk about pardons for self and family from the President? To quote the “man” himself: “I’ve done nothing wrong!” Well okay then.
Vicki Carter
Onamia
