Health benefits of singing
The health benefits of singing are both physical and psychological. Singing is an aerobic activity that increases oxygenation in the blood stream and exercises major muscle groups in the upper body even while sitting.
A body produces “feel good” hormones called endorphins which are linked to our emotional well-being. When people sing together they feel an increased sense of community, belonging and shared endeavor.
Yes, Mr. Statz, not everyone can perfectly match a pitch. To ask those of us in that category to simply “not sing” is really blatantly so offensive to me. Singing in the church choir under the direction of Mr. Darwin Bruesewitz left me with life long memories of joy and well-being. I was welcomed with no admonishment to just mouth the words.
Kathryn Carlson
Lakeside Township
