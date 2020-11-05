Letter of the week
Fare For All offers affordable option for holiday cooking this year
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Fare For All is ready to help with your turkey feast. Stretch your budget with Fare For All and get fresh produce and quality meats without breaking the bank this holiday season. Additionally, this year Fare For All is offering holiday packages with turkeys for $30 each that will serve over 5,000 individuals.
“Each year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. This year even though the holidays will be different than any other year, we want to be sure to offer affordable options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, Program Coordinator. “During a year that has been so difficult for so many, we know affordable foods are needed now more than ever.”
Fare For All will be offering fresh produce, frozen meat, and holidays packs in November at their Onamia location. Holiday packs will be offered during either November or December, not both months, at each location this year. See www.fareforall.org for more info and additional locations.
November Holiday Package contents:
The (all frozen) content of the November Holiday Pack ($30) this year includes: Jennie-O Turkey (8-10 lbs.), Two Chicken Breasts (1.3 lbs each), Hormel Pork Tenderloin (1+ lb.), Sage Pork Sausage (1 lb), French Cut Green Beans (1.5 lbs), Pumpkin Pie (22 oz.)
*All items subject to change based on availability.
About Fare For All (www.fareforall.org)
Fare for All is a community-based and community-supported program of The Food Group, a local nonprofit. The mission of Fare For All is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable. The program has been around for more than 30 years and is open to everyone. Debit, credit and EBT payments preferred, cash accepted. The more community members who shop with us, the better the value for everyone! For the safety of all during COVID-19, sales are being run as drive-throughs until further notice. For additional info or food distribution locations, please visit our website at www.fareforall.org and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facbook.com/fareforall/.
About Onamia location
The sale is at the Onamia Veterans Club (38692 US-169) in the parking lot. The holiday sale in Onamia will be on Nov. 4 from 3- 5 pm. No need to call or register in advance.
Lindsey Countryman,
New Hope
