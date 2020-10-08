In support of Dave Oslin
I am writing in support of Dave Oslin, county commissioner. I called Dave to ask about variances needed for a new septic drain field. Dave not only gave me advice and information, but he actually made seven trips to our property to measure and help locate an area for the drain field and listed the variances needed. This work was above and beyond his county commissioner’s duties.
Thank you, Dave. We need more public officials like you.
Please get out and vote.
Dick and Marge Richards
Wahkon
Think about the future of our environment
Our Minnesota is so unique in its natural, open spaces and lakes. Yet it seems some leaders and tourist-orientated business owners have no vision for looking at the future.
Will our grandchildren be familiar with the country and still be able to see its swamps, ponds and animals? And will they be able to swim in the lakes and see the fish? Do you see how all of our actions affect the outlook for their future?
We need to stop development and improve on what we have. We are on track to become a Minnesota that is one big city. One can’t hardly even see the lake with all the monster houses being built along its beaches. With the influx of tourists and sportsmen comes more toxins and trash.
Every season, we who have lived here all our lives see it doesn’t get better, even with awareness, but worse. From trash to herbicides to nitrogen, it all leads to oil and gas and climate change and invasive species. You and all of us need regulation, enforcement and accountability to say “no” to toxins, trash and even fewer motorized boats. Fish don’t like the noise. Go with charters and rowboats.
Get a common sense plan that works for a better, cleaner future for our grandchildren. And listen to the science. Listen to the DNR. Listen to the Ojibwe who know nature. Start promoting the idea that we are all in this together.
And to close with a ponder for all: True sportsmen use only their wits and nature’s bounty. For our childrens’ childrens’ sake, you each make a choice between money or life.
Konne Carlson
Onamia
Not just trees
I’m writing to inform the citizens of Isle regarding the Isle Airport and removal of trees. Little did the original property owners know the damage signing an air easement for $1 created for the future of their properties. Due to this easement I’m losing “not just trees” but property value, wind and noise breaks, privacy and wildlife to a handful of people and their friends for recreational use. I’m wondering where’s the proof of economic value for local businesses and City of Isle, not just words or hearsay from a flying club member.
To anyone with concerns about the 2003 plane accident from the south end of the runway that landed on the right of way and County Rd 141, the report stated “pilot loss of command, pilot loss of control.” While descending the plane hit the chimney on my garage. Trees that were mentioned in the report were to the east of his flight path. Those trees were later removed by me due to septic issues rather than flight issues. There have been at least two other plane crashes at the south and east side of the airport. Was the current Isle Airport Association’s agenda about federal dollars to make the airport public?
I have recent photos of my property and trees in question and the recent (Sept.29,2020) clear-cutting done at the south end of the runway/north end of my property. I will have them at the Isle City council meeting Oct.13,2020.
To those that are celebrating my loss, how do you sleep at night? I’m not sleeping well, but my faith has sustained me through many tragic losses. My consolation is walking, praying and singing a favorite verse of my Mom’s: “this is my Father’s world, I rest me in the thought of rocks and trees and skies and seas, His hands the wonders wrought,” and a favorite childhood song: “This Little Light of Mine. I’m gonna let it shine, don’t let Satan blow it out!”
I want to thank all the caring people that offered support to hug a tree, protest or listen to my heartbreak.
Nancy Rizer-Schmidt
Isle
