Mail-in ballots in Aitkin County
I don’t care who you vote for this is just wrong! Folks in these rural areas may get mail in ballots and just toss them thinking NO I choose to vote in person, go to their polling place to find it closed with no one there to tell them where to go to vote. These are clearly not metro areas and contrary to popular belief many rural people do not have computers and internet to research what to do next. This is just one small area in the “out state” MN.
Add these up and there sure are a possible ton of votes leaving it to the Metro areas (Mpls,Duluth etc)to decide the fate of our state.
Most of Aitkin County’s precincts have changed to mail balloting. This decision was determined by each individual township. Only 13 precincts are Election Day poll place precincts for the General Election on November 3, 2020
It was ultimately the town board’s decision to switch to mail-in balloting. By enacting a mail-in balloting procedure, Minnesota Statutes 204B-45, says that it must remain in place until the town revokes the resolution. The chance of that ever happening is zero!!
So, there you have it. A hand full of elected township officers have decided this is how we are going to vote in the future. If I didn’t want to vote in person at a polling station on 3 November I would have requested an absentee ballot.
The bottom line is President Trump will lose Minnesota if Republicans are not watching the small townships!! They have eliminated Polling Stations.
Bob Ihde, Aitkin
Conflict of interest?
I am writing in support of Dave Oslin, county commissioner for northern Mille Lacs County’s 5th District. Dave is a dedicated public servant and has been serving the county for two terms over eight years. In addition to his normal duties as county commissioner, Dave is actively involved in at least 10 committees including the Public Safety, Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Community Health Services Board, East Central Solid Waste Commission, Emergency Food & Shelter Program, Executive Committee, Law Library, Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Adv Group, MN Rural Counties Caucus, and Snake River Watershed Policy Committee.
Dave is also on committees for the Association of MN Counties. They are the Public Safety, Emergency Services & Indian Affairs committees. Recently he was on the MN DNR Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee as well.
Dave Oslin’s challenger for county commissioner is the current tribal liaison to the Minnesota DNR and was formally the Mille Lacs Band’s DNR Commissioner. The Mille Lacs Band filed suit against the county, county attorney and Sherriff over the reservation boundaries. The case is still being litigated in the courts and will continue for some time. If elected, the challenger could participate in county legal strategy meetings regarding the lawsuit. This seems like there would be a obvious conflict of interest.
Please support County Commissioner Dave Oslin with your vote.
Mark Utne, Isle
Three things we need to protect Minnesotans
This is not about Don or Joe. I guess most minds are already made up about that contest. But scan down the ballot to some races that are important to all of us as Minnesotans and as residents of the 8th District. The important names are Tina Smith and Quinn Nystrom.
We all know Senator Smith as a fighter for working people. For years, she has made the high costs of healthcare and prescription drugs her top two priorities, fiercely advocating for generic drugs, mental health services and to improve the availability of health care in rural areas.
Quinn Nystrom is a rising star in Minnesota politics. Like Tina, she is a strong advocate for affordable health care and prescription drugs. Quinn’s opponent, Pete Stauber, has failed to honor even one single promise he made in 2018 regarding health care.
If elected, Quinn vows to continue her fight to lower costs for life-saving medications and to put forward legislation to lower out-of-pocket expenses and deductibles. She will also work to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
There’s no doubt that the pandemic has complicated the health care landscape, but the only way through this is to work together. So, the three things we need to do to protect all Minnesotans are:
1) Vote Tina Smith for Senate
2) Vote Quinn Nystrom for Congress in the 8th District and…
3) Wear our masks!
Guy Roger, Isle
Bethesda No-Bazaar Bazaar
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will not be hosting their annual Holiday Bazaar in October this year due to COVID. The bazaar hosted by the Women of ELCA” (WELCA) is a major fundraiser for local ministries in the Aitkin area. Some of these include the Aitkin, Isle and Garrison Food Shelf, Elementary school meals for Aitkin and Isle, Aitkin County CARE, Hope Lodge, Teen Challenge, Pearl Crisis Center, and many more.
So how should we fundraise during this COVID-19 pandemic? During this time, we need to get creative in ways to reach and engage our donors, as well as raise income, when we can’t physically host an event. Here are some ways WELCA came up with to try and keep revenue flowing in for our local charities with the community’s help.
“Biggest Raffle Yet”: We have many amazing items for our raffle this year. A beautiful queen size quilt, Old World Santa, hardanger, pottery, pine/birch flower wreath, birchbark flowers with a turned-wood vase, butterfly house, a crocheted baby blanket and more. Check our website (http://blcmalmo.org) or Facebook page to view the items and to purchase $1 raffles to enter. Deadline is October 31st.
“No-Bazaar Bazaar”: During the month of October, we will be collecting dollar donations from what people typically would spend at our bazaar. Contact the church office if interested.
“Jelly Book”: A book of the jellies made by the Bethesda women is available for $5. Contact the church office if interested.
We are hoping that in the Spring of 2021 we may put together a mini bazaar, but that is in the thinking stage now. Thank you for considering helping in our goal to fund local charities. Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is located on State Highway 47 in Malmo. Our web site is www.blcmalmo.org and our phone number is (320) 684-2123.
Judie Birk, Isle
